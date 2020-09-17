Elton John To Release ‘Jewel Box,’ Including Over 100 Tracks And Unheard Music

Elton John announced he will release an eight-CD compilation, including over 100 songs, on November 13, as reported by USA Today.

The collection, titled Elton: Jewel Box, includes recordings that span from 1965 to 2019 and is said to have 60 anthems that have never been released before. The entire set was specially curated by the singer himself.

The singer divided the new collection into four sections: Deep Cuts, Rarities, B-Sides 1976-2005, and This Is Me…, which includes titles that were mentioned in his 2019 memoir, Me.

Each section reportedly includes over 10 pieces of music, bringing the total amount of tracks to 148, according to Rolling Stone.

“To delve back through every period of my career in such detail for Jewel Box has been an absolute pleasure,” John said.

According to Variety, the full tracklist is composed of demos, B-sides, fan favorites, and the lesser-known material from John’s career.

In discs one and two, Deep Cuts, John selected his personal favorites as well as track-by-tack commentary by the artist explaining certain aspects of the lyrics.

Some of the material incorporated into the part titled Rarities of the new release will include material recorded with his band Bluesology in 1965, as well as some of his first solo songs, which were co-written with Bernie Taupin. The entire compilation adds up to 65 total in this section alone.

John also included piano demos of more familiar melodies like “Burn Down the Mission” and “Madman Across the Water” in the collection.

The B-Sides discs compile 36 non-LP tracks and flipsides, 17 of which were previously only available on vinyl.

The last section, And This Is Me…, features titles that were mentioned by name in John’s updated paperback edition of his book. The very last song of the entire set is a duet with Taron Egerton, lead actor in the movie Rocketman, called “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” which received an Academy Award.

“Hearing these long lost tracks again, I find it hard to comprehend just how prolific Bernie and I were during the early days. The songs just poured out of us, and the bands were just unbelievable in the studio,” John said in a recent statement. “I always want to push forward with everything I do and look to the future, but having time during lockdown to take stock and pull these moments from my memory from each era has been a joy.”

John expressed his hopes that his fans will enjoy the new music he included in the box set as much as he did.