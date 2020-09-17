Paris Hilton Shares A Cheeky Instagram Photo Dressed As A Superhero

Paris Hilton posted a cheeky photograph to Instagram where she dressed as a superhero. The image, which was created to make the reality television star and DJ appear to fly over a city skyline, was liked over 1 million times by her 12.7 million followers.

For the photo, Paris wore what appeared to be a black bodysuit with a thong bottom. Her buttocks were exposed from the side, showing off her curves.

With that, The Simple Life star added a pair of long, black gloves that featured an insignia from fashion line Juicy Couture. On her back was a pink satin cape that appeared to be suspended in mid-air. She wore a pair of brown suede thigh-high boots, which gave a sultry touch to the photograph. Paris added a rhinestone choker to the outfit and a large, white fringed purse suspended on a silver chain that also featured the logo of the fashion house.

In what looked like a GIF, Paris flew over a pink city skyline. Stars twinkled in a night sky. Dramatic pink smoke was seen just underneath her bottom and covered most of her legs.

Paris’ blond mane was blown out straight. Her lush locks were parted to one side and secured behind one ear. The remainder of her hair was teased at the top of her scalp, creating a dramatic overall look. The remainder of her hair fell down to the midpoint of her back.

The heiress, whose grandfather Conrad founded Hilton Hotels in 1919, became a reality television star alongside Nicole Richie on The Simple Life. She also appeared on and produced the television shows Paris Hilton’s My New BFF and The World According to Paris.

This lighthearted image comes on the heels of a revelatory and sad story where Paris revealed she suffered abuse as a teenager while a student at Provo Canyon School, as reported by The Inquisitr.

In the caption of the photograph, Paris spoke about being a hero.

Fans of the reality superstar found the image to be one to remember.

“Girl, your documentary…Your brand is cool, but YOU are literally 100x cooler,” wrote one follower.

“I am so proud of you. I always knew there was so much more to you than what people could see. There’s no hurting that brand, baby, you are queen,” stated a second fan.

“I saw your documentary I see you now from another perspective u are so authentic and original and rebel i admire you more now!” penned a third Instagram user.