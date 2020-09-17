Pia Mia Shows Off Toned Booty In Blue Lingerie & Suspender Belt For Steamy All-Female Boudoir Shoot

Pia Mia treated her fans to a theatrical snap that showed off her toned booty and incredible figure on Instagram on Wednesday. The stunning singer wore bright blue lingerie complete with a suspender belt in the smoking hot photo, which had a colorful theatrical edge.

The influencer was pictured in a room with three other women, all of whom also sported revealing lingerie sets. She ensured her booty was center stage in the shot, as she lifted her left leg around another beauty, who placed her hand on Pia’s thigh. Pia wore a lacy balconette bra with thin blue straps for the smoldering photo, which was paired with matching high-waisted thong-style bottoms, which perfectly showed off her enviable derriere. The musician also rocked a matching suspender belt over the lacy bottoms, and as she had chosen not to wear stockings, one suspender hung suggestively over her booty. She flashed the camera a sultry look over her left shoulder as she pressed her body against another model’s cleavage.

Pia wore a thick pearl necklace for the shoot, and upped the glamour with a sparkling ring and two gold bangles on her left arm. Her light blond hair was twirled around red rollers that were arranged to look like flowers. The richly-decorated backdrop included ornate mirrors with golden frames, and luxurious silk curtains in various hues of pink.

A fellow model with green hair in an attention-grabbing gold crown stood in front of Pia, as she grasped at her thigh. In the background of the decadent image, another woman bedecked in a white feather boa and tiara held onto a champagne flute. Another model in a tiara could be seen sat on the right side of the shot.

A number of Pia’s 6 million Instagram followers headed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the eye-catching image.

“Girls on top,” wrote one fan, alongside a heart-eye cat emoji.

“Omg I love her so much,” added another, who added a pink heart and a heart-eye emoji to their words.

“MARRYY MEEE ALREADY,” contributed a third admirer.

Pia’s latest upload came just a few hours after the “We Should Be Together” singer posted another photo that showed off her famous posterior on Instagram. As The Inquisitr covered, the blond bombshell sported a pair of eye-wateringly short daisy dukes and an animal-print shirt as she posed in vibrant lime green heels with one foot on a curb.