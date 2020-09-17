Eva Marie Flaunts Washboard Abs In Sports Bra & Reveals ‘Current Obsession’

Natalie “Eva Marie” Coyle showed off her ripped and toned figure with a snap she posted on Instagram. The former WWE star struck a sultry pose and flaunted her sexy athleisure wear ensemble. The snap sparked a frenzy among her hordes of 4.4 million followers who immediately inundated her with likes and comments as they raved about the pic.

It appears as if Eva Marie has a new obsession. According to her caption, she is currently obsessed with track sets. The athletic wear that she rocked could easily double as a crop top and leggings and does not need to be worn in a gym or while exercising. Per her geotag, Eva Marie’s seemed to be at her home in Orange County, California.

The athlete wore a sleek sports bra that showed just a hint of her voluptuous cleavage. The light gray fabric had a white border and underband that supported her bust. The color also contrasted with her deeply bronzed skin.

Eva Marie flaunted her curvaceous lower half in the skintight leggings. Her curvy hips, muscular thighs, and toned calves were on display in the stretchy fabric. The on-trend high-waist pants cinched in her minuscule waist and drew attention to her washboard abs.

The wrestler’s fierce style was accentuated by her daring hairstyle. She wore her pink mane in a no-nonsense Dutch braid that pulled her hair away from her face. She accessorized with a bangle that she wore on her right wrist and a pair of medium-gray sneakers.

The entrepreneur posed in her living room. Behind her, a velvet blue sofa and swivel chair flanked the dove-colored walls. A luxurious patterned rug covered the floor, and a padded coffee table held an assortment of goodies. A large colorful painting dominated the room and added a retro vibe to the space.

Eva Marie posed by standing in front of a floor-length mirror. She tilted her head while looking at her phone. The athlete also angled her hips to the side and put one leg forward in a provocative stance.

The post has already racked up more than 13,000 likes and a flood of comments.

One fan referenced Eva Marie’s caption and posted a flattering comment.

“Lifetime obsession is you,” they gushed and added a goals hashtag as well as a flame emoji.

Another follower waxed lyrical and encouraged her to keep up with her own fitness goals.

“Wow! Picture perfect shot! You look so breathtakingly beautiful and mesmerizing from head to toe Natalie! I especially love your incredibly beautiful and stunning six-pack abs of steel! Keep the pump going and keep up the extraordinary job you’re doing with your fitness my friend,” they raved.

A third Instagrammer wanted Eva Marie to share her secrets.

“How long did it take to get in that amazing shape? And how did you do it?” they wanted to know.