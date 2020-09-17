Anna Nystrom Stretches Her Body In A Pair Of Booty-Hugging Gray Leggings & White Crop Top

Anna looked ready for her workout in the shot.

Swedish smokeshow Anna Nystrom took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a gorgeous new photo. The model flaunted her assets in the shot while serving up a steamy pose for the camera.

In the sexy pic, Anna looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted for a pair of gray booty-hugging leggings. The skintight bottoms clung tightly to her curvy hips and muscular thighs as they accentuated her slender waistline.

She added a white long-sleeved crop top to the ensemble. The garment fit snugly on her ample bust and toned arms. Anna’s flat tummy and impressive abs were also spotted in the shot.

Anna posed in front of a white stone wall. She turned her body to the side and lifted both of her arms above her head, seemingly to stretch her muscles. She had her back arched and her booty pushed out slightly as she placed one leg in front of the other.

She closed her eyes and tilted her chin downward as she appeared to be warming up her body for physical activity. Her long, blond hair was pulled away from her face in the snap. The locks were styled in a sleek bun behind her head.

Anna has accumulated more than 8.5 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans wasted no time sharing their love for the post by clicking the like button over 52,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. The pic also gained over 360 remarks during that time.

“Hello Your Tightness!!! Looking Absolutely Amazing!,” one follower declared.

“Looking beautiful as ever Anna,” quipped another.

“You are the most beautiful girl of this world,” a third comment read.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more perfect human being. We get it. You are a goddess on this earth. You walk around among us mere mortals like royalty. You are the most stunning of all the princesses my dear,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flaunting her impressive physique in her online snaps. She’s become known for rocking racy bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and tight dresses in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anna went full bombshell in her most recent post when she opted for a bold pink miniskirt that showcased her killer legs and a flowing white top that exposed her abundant cleavage. To date, that post has pulled in more than 87,000 likes and over 740 comments.