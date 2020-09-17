Corrie Yee Pulls Down The Strap Of Her Purple Lace Teddy In Provocative Snap

Brunette beauty Corrie Yee put her bombshell body on display in her latest Instagram share. The model thrilled her fans with a snapshot that featured her wearing a cleavage-baring teddy with high-cut legs.

Corrie’s teddy was made from a sheer purple fabric that included lace panels and satin straps. It had a low-cut neckline that showcased a good deal of her cleavage. The underwire cups were lined and lace panels were also on the sides of the number, giving it a touch of femininity. The front of the lingerie was sheer, showing off her flat abs, and the back featured a thong cut.

The picture captured the popular influencer inside. She faced the camera and stood in front of a large framed mirror with a black lace curtain hanging in front of it.

Corrie gave the camera a sultry gaze while she pulled one strap over her shoulder. Standing with one hip cocked to the side and her legs crossed, she put her amazing hourglass shape on display. The high-cut legs flashed the bare skin on her hips, and her flexed muscles drew the eye to her lower abdomen, which displayed a colorful, small tattoo.

The popular influencer made use of the mirror behind her. Through the curtain, the back of her body was visible. Her long, dark hair cascaded down her back. Her slim waistline could also be seen, and her pert derrière was hard to miss. The reflection revealed that the back of the lingerie had a sexy cutout section the showcased the small of her back.

In the post’s caption, she plugged the newest edition of Playboy Slovakia. She also credited the photographer for his creative efforts.

Many of Corrie’s fans thought she looked spectacular in the revealing negligee, and told her so.

“You are always killer, Corrie. This one is almost magical,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Good Morning Gorgeous! Have an Awesome Day! You Look Amazing as Always!” commented a second enthusiastic follower.

“Well I guess you are looking as sexy as you always do,” quipped a third admirer.

“Easily one of the best on IG,” a fourth comment read.

Corrie knows how to put her sexy prowess to work, and luckily for her one million followers, she doesn’t mind doing it while scantily clad. Just last week she shared an update that saw her flaunting her fit physique and bronzed skin in a bejeweled bikini. Last month, she posted a picture in which she left little to the imagination while wearing a tangerine two-piece swimsuit.