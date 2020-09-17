Doina Barbaneagra Flaunts Her Curves In A Tight Ruched Mini Dress

Doina Barbaneagra took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 16, to share a saucy update with her 712,000 followers. In the newest post, the Moldovan model rocked a tight-fitting mini dress that showcased her incredible figure.

In the snapshot, Doina was captured outdoors in what looked like a vine archway. According to the geotag, she was at the famous Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna. She stood in the middle of the frame with her side angled to the camera. The hottie posed with her right foot forward and her face away from the camera. The shot also saw Doina holding her sandals with her right hand.

The sun setting was also seen behind the lush greenery, emitting a soft yellow glow on the horizon.

Doina rocked a dangerously short purple dress that was made of a stretchable, sheer fabric. The garment had a ruched design with long sleeves. Notably, the upper part of the sleeves was puffy, and the lower part had flares. The off-the-shoulder style highlighted her toned shoulders and arms. The garment boasted a straight neckline that sat low on her chest, which exposed a generous amount of her cleavage. The clothing had a skintight fit that emphasized her sinful curves. The hem hit at her upper thighs.

The influencer sported several accessories, including gold hoop earrings, a choker-style necklace, and a pair of matching heeled sandals. She wore her brunette locks down and styled straight. For the shoot, she opted for a straight hairstyle.

In the caption, Doina wrote something about “flowers.” She also revealed that her outfit was from Oh Polly, adding a purple heart emoji. She made sure to tag the brand in the caption and the picture.

Since being published, the new social media share has been liked more than 20,000 times and has received over 220 comments. Her legion of fans wrote various messages, with most of them telling her how sexy she looked. Some admirers decided to leave a combination of emoji to express their feelings about the new addition to her feed.

“You look super fabulous! Your style is classy. I love your long hair too. I can’t wait for mine to grow like yours,” a fan commented.

“How amazing can one woman be. It amazes me that you speak more than two languages, being this sexy and beautiful. You deserved the world, Doina. I only speak the truth,” wrote another Instagram user.

“Seeing your snaps and stories, I don’t know how you manage to walk everywhere in Europe with those tiny outfits. I guess with a body like yours, people will gawk and stare,” added a third follower.