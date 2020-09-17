Bri Teresi Goes Braless In Open, Sheer Dress & Tiny Undies For Sultry Video

Bri Teresi turned up the heat to the max in a sultry Instagram share on Wednesday evening. The babe shared a video in which she rocked a peasant-style dress that was left completely open in the front, as well as a minuscule thong. The ensemble put her chest and legs on show and certainly drove fans wild.

In the clip, Bri stood on a wooden balcony in front of a black iron fence. In the background, the vibrant leaves of tall trees could be seen as natural light slipped between the branches. Though the model stood appeared to be standing in some shade, the rays did reflect off her mostly-bare body, giving her skin a radiant glow.

Bri’s white dress featured a midi cut and three-quarters-length sleeves with stripes of lace detailing. The front appeared to have button loops down one side, but none of them were in use. The sheer fabric draped loosely over her body to reveal that she did not wear a bra. Her ample cleavage was on full display. She looked close to a wardrobe malfunction, but pulled the fabric tightly over her chest to keep the clip Instagram-friendly.

Bri’s flat tummy was exposed above U-shaped gray and black undies. The sides of the tiny thong came up above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass shape. The high cuts perfectly framed her famously long legs.

Bri completed the outfit with a pair of dangling earrings. She styled her luscious locks down in natural waves.

Bri leaned against the railing with one foot pointed and the other raised in a figure-4, which further elongated her pins. She stuck her booty out and arched her back before shifting her weight to the other hip. She pulled her arms into her chest to squeeze her cleavage out and stuck her leg out even farther. All the while, the model maintained a sultry gaze at the camera.

The post received more than 7,180 likes and just over 260 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with her fans. Many people showered Bri with compliments in the comments section.

“Flawlessly beautiful,” one person wrote with flame emoji.

“I’m speechless,” another user added.

“You have such natural beauty,” a third follower wrote.

Bri’s followers know that she can slay any look. In another post this week, she revealed her bust once more as she pulled up a cropped T-shirt paired with some cheeky undies.