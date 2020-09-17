Louisa Johnson Poses With Horses & Boasts Her Natural Beauty In Tiny Denim Shorts With Frayed Hems

Louisa Johnson took to Instagram to update fans a number of new pics of herself. The singer, who rose to fame after winning The X Factor in the U.K., recently went overseas and enjoyed a vacation but appears to be back home in England after her getaway.

The “Best Behaviour” hitmaker stunned in a gray top that displayed her decolletage. She wrapped herself up in a white shirt with long sleeves that helped expose the garment underneath. Johnson paired the ensemble with tiny denim shorts with frayed hems that fell above her upper thigh. She completed her outfit with white lace-up sneakers and accessorized herself with a necklace and tiny hoop earrings. Johnson tied her blond locks up in a ponytail but left the front down to frame out her face.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she took a selfie with a horse that was poking its head out of its stable door. Johnson looked directly at the camera lens with a smile and posed in front of another horse that was right behind her but looking in the opposite direction.

In the next slide, the songstress was captured from head-to-toe with what looked to be the same horse. She stood beside his head and placed both hands on each side of its face. Johnson flashed a cheesy grin and appeared to be having a good time with the animal.

In the third and final frame, she posted another smiley selfie with the horse gazing at her.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 13,100 likes and many comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“You look so happy and so naturally beautiful Louisa, please stay safe sweetheart,” one user wrote.

“It’s so nice to see you happy,” another person shared.

“You’re so gorgeous,” remarked a third fan.

“It’s the smile in the last pic AWW,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her beauty and choice of fashion is nothing new for Johnson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a fiery red crochet bikini top that displayed her décolletage and the small tattoo inked in the middle of her chest. She paired the look with matching bottoms and wrapped herself up in a white cover-up. Johnson sported her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and decorated her short nails with a coat of shimmery gold polish.