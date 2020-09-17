Carrie Underwood Reveals Why She Didn’t Thank Her Husband And Kids In ACMs Speech

Carrie won the biggest honor of the night, Entertainer of the Year.

Carrie Underwood made three big omissions when she accepted her joint Entertainer of the Year award at the 2020 ACM Awards last night (Wednesday, September 16). The country star thanked God and gave a shout out to her fellow nominees but didn’t mention the most important people in her life — her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob.

Speaking backstage at the event, Carrie revealed why they didn’t get a mention as she admitted that she totally forgot in the excitement of the moment.

The “Don’t Forget To Remember Me” singer sweetly apologized to her boys in the virtual press room and called herself a “dummy” for accidentally leaving them out.

“First I want to say that I’m a dummy for not mentioning my husband or my children in my acceptance speech,” Carrie said, per E! News.

“You would think after this many years of seeing other people do speeches and give some of my own, I would think of people that are important to me, so I’m sorry! But I do love my children and my husband.”

Speaking on stage at the Grand Ole Opry (the 55th ACM Awards were broadcast from the Ryman Auditorium and Nashville’s Bluebird Café), Carrie kept things a little short and sweet when she was handed the big honor by the host, Keith Urban.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

“Thank you God, so much. All glory to God. Thank you to the ACM for putting me in such incredible company. I am more than happy to share this with Thomas Rhett,” she said in part.

The win made history, as it marked the first time two artists have been given the EOTY award during the same ceremony. It was also the first time a female artist has won the biggest honor of the night three times.

But it seems Mike didn’t mind that he didn’t get a shout out during the show, which aired live on CBS.

He shared a sweet message for his wife on Instagram as he watched live from home. The former Nashville Predators captain said he was “proud” and expressed how much he wished he could have been there to celebrate with her. Guests were kept to a minimum due to the ongoing pandemic.

But while Carrie’s family may have slipped her mind on stage, they were firmly on it backstage where she also opened up about a musical collaboration she has coming up with Isaiah.

The 5-year-old sings with his mom on her version of the traditional classic “Little Drummer Boy”, which features on her Christmas album, titled My Gift, out on September 25.

“It was such a great moment for me as a mom to have him share something that I really love to do,” Carrie told reporters.

She added that she “was so proud” of her eldest son and said that he was “really great” in the studio.