Shania Twain Stuns In Leather Pants & Matching Boots While Posing Next To A ‘Magnificent Animal’

Shania Twain took to her Instagram page to share another stunning shot that captured her posing with a “magnificent animal.” The new update was added to her feed on Wednesday, September 16, and featured Twain in a chic outfit.

The shot appeared to have been snapped in a barn or similar area as the ground was covered in dirt. The area at her back was pitch black, and not much else of the space was able to be seen aside from a few random objects in the corner. Twain posed next to a gorgeous, white horse, and Ivan Knie of Circus Knie stood on the other side of the animal. Twain tilted her head back and smiled for the camera, holding the horse’s face with one hand and tucking the opposite into her pocket. She stunned in a black and white outfit that perfectly suited the setting of the photo.

Twain opted for an oversized blouse with buttons that ran down the middle. The garment was made of lightweight fabric that skimmed over her figure. She rolled her sleeves up to her elbows and tucked the front of the shirt into the waistband of her pants, while the back draped over her backside.

On her lower half, she rocked a pair of leather pants with a loose fit. The waistband was worn high on her hips, accentuating her trim frame. Fabric from the pants bunched up near her thighs and ankles, and she rocked a pair of matching boots. She styled her long, brunette tresses with an off-center part and her hair spilled messily over her back. Twain added a chunky cross with turquoise beads to complete her ensemble.

Knie was dressed to impress in a perfectly tailored tuxedo, and his attire also kept with the black and white theme of the snapshot.

As of this writing, the post has been live on Twain’s page for about 15 hours and it’s earned her more than 27,000 likes and nearly 400 comments from her fans. Several social media users complimented her ensemble while many others raved over the animal.

“You are the most talented beautiful lovely country music artist ever,” one follower gushed, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful pic as usual,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Gorgeous Horses really are majestic beautiful animals,” a third Instagrammer commented alongside a few red hearts.

“What beauty!!! Missing you!!!! Hugs from Buenos Aires,” one more person added.