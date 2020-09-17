Hilde Osland Flashes Her Bombshell Body In A Sporty Black Top & Skintight Leggings

Hilde soaked up some sun during a day outdoors.

Norwegian knockout Hilde Osland treated her fans to yet another stunning Instagram update on Thursday morning. The model showcased her bombshell body as she rocked a sporty workout ensemble that hugged all of her curves.

In the racy photos, Hilde looked smoking hot as she opted for a skimpy black crop top. The shirt boasted short sleeves and clung to her ample bust.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching leggings, which featured racy cutouts just above her curvy hips. The pants formed tightly to her perky booty and wrapped around her long, lean legs and petite waist. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the shots.

Hilde accessorized the sporty style with multiple chains around her neck. She added some dangling earrings and a matching bracelet, as well as a ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Hilde stood with her backside toward the camera. She twisted her torso around to look over her shoulder with a sultry stare as she placed her hands on her cheeks. The second shot featured her with her head turned to the side and her eyes closed as she wore a flirty smile on her lips.

In the third pic, she walked ahead of the camera with her arms at her sides and one foot in front of the other. The next slide showed Hilde with one hand on her hip as she arched her back. The final snap was a close up of her as she wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the background of the pics, a sunlit blue sky could be seen, complete with white fluffy clouds. Some green foliage was also visible.

Hilde wore her long, blond hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head. A few strands were left loose to frame her face.

Hilde’s over 3.6 million followers immediately began to respond to the post. The photos garnered more than 10,000 likes and over 130 comments within the first 18 minutes after they went live on her platform.

“The best beautiful woman,” one follower declared.

“Awesome,” remarked another.

“Beautiful Smile,” a third social media user wrote.

“So pretty,” a fourth comment read.

Hilde doesn’t seem to mind showing some skin in her snaps. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed her fans earlier this week when she posed in some scanty emerald green lingerie. To date, that pic has reeled in more than 122,000 likes and over 1,300 comments.