Lori Harvey Flaunts Her Crazy Curves In A Barely There Black Bikini For Stunning Selfie

Flawless Fashionista Lori Harvey returned to her Instagram account this week to share another racy upload with her adoring fans. The model — who is the step-daughter of TV personality Steve Harvey — flaunted her crazy curves as she posed in a barely there bikini for a sexy selfie.

In the stunning snap, Lori looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked the skimpy bathing suit. The top featured thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The low-cut neckline of the garment also exposed her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms were pulled up high over her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist while accentuating her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Fans also got a peek at her muscular thighs in the shot.

Lori opted to accessorized the look with a pair of earrings and some white polish on her nails. She posed in front of a small circular mirror for the shot as she used one hand to hold her phone up while the other ran her fingers through her hair.

She pushed her hip to the side and arched her back slightly as she looked up at her phone. In the background, a while wall and a hardwood floor could be seen.

She appeared to wear her hair parted to the side. The long, dark locks looked to be styled in curls that fell down her back and lightly brushed over the top of her shoulder.

Lori’s over 2.3 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 233,000 times within the first 16 hours after it was published to her account. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 1,200 messages during that time.

“My reminder to work out today,” one follower wrote.

“I need my waist to look like this,” declared another.

“We get it, we know you’re perfect,” a third social media user quipped.

“What a beautiful woman, have a wonderful day,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in racy outfits. She often fills her timeline with photos of herself wearing sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lori recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a teeny black bra with a pair of denim shorts and a blazer over top. She kicked the style up a notch with some heels that laced up her ankle. To date, that post has raked in more than 297,000 likes and over 1,900 comments.