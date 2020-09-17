Liz Katz Puts Famed Rack On Display In Skimpy Bikini & Pours Money Into Her Cleavage In New Instagram Post

Cosplay model Liz Katz added a new update to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, in which she put her famed rack on display in a skimpy bikini top.

In the photo, Liz stunned in a blue-and-white string bikini top decorated with polka dots and stripes. It barely covered her busty chest, pushing her cleavage together and leaving little to the imagination. She didn’t wear anything else over the bikini, giving her followers an eyeful of her muscular arms and trim tummy. A three-part Anime tattoo could be seen on her outer left arm while a second tattoo covered her right wrist.

On her lower half, Liz went with a pair of blue jeans. The material flattered her lean legs and contoured to her figure. The jeans ended at her ankles, leaving a pair of brown wedge heels exposed. The heels featured various strips of fabric along the top of Liz’s foot. Liz accessorized with a bracelet around one wrist. She also wore a red wig that trailed down her back to her waist and included bangs across her forehead.

Liz posed on a black leather couch in what appeared to be a bar. The couch included two brown square pillows at one end. She leaned back against a blue-tiled wall with one leg pulled up in front of her and the other stretched out to the side, and gazed directly at the camera with her lips parted for the shot. In one hand she held a clear wine glass filled with large coins. As she posed for the photographer, she tipped the glass to the side, dumping several of the coins down her cleavage and abdomen.

In the caption of the photo, Liz told her 1.3 million followers that she was pouring her favorite drink and then asked them what their favorite drink is. She also tagged the Japanese manga series One Piece. Although she didn’t directly specify in her post, many of her fans believed she was dressed as the character Nami from the series.

The post earned over 25,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first several hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Liz’s fans complimented the outfit and her enviable figure in the comments section while also responding to the question she asked in the caption. Favorite drinks ranged from vodka to crown royals and rum and coke.

“What a cutie,” one Instagram user commented, adding a heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.