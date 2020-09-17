‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Shows Off 25-Pound Weight Gain In A Skintight Mini Dress

Kenya revealed her current weight in a body positive Instagram post.

Kenya Moore put on 25 pounds during the coronavirus lockdown — and she’s proud of it. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star confidently flaunted her stunning new curves in a photo shared to Instagram this week. She revealed her current weight and encouraged her 2 million followers to feel comfortable in their own bodies.

The photo was shared on Wednesday, September 16, and showed Kenya in a slinky one-shoulder orange mini dress that hugged her every curve. It was ruched on her right side to show some leg and featured an extra piece of material around her neck.

She posed in front of a plain white background with her left arm behind her head and her right placed on her hip with a silver bracelet around her wrist. Her dark hair was poker straight in a center part and cascaded down over her shoulders while she gave a coy smile.

Kenya confirmed in the caption that she now weighs 183 pounds. She added the hashtag #lovetheskinyourein with a 100 symbol and a kissing emoji.

The post has received over 41,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments.

The comments section was flooded with messages from fans thanking the mom of one for being so candid about her body.

“Thank you for posting Kenya. I gained weight too and right around your number. I was so upset I literally cried because I had spent the last 2 years or so working really hard to drop 20 lbs and thanks to the pandemic it all came back in 6 months. Your positivity helped me today thank you queen you look amazing as always!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Every [woman] needs to see this! This is girl power at its best. Your honesty is everything. As always, you look absolutely amazing. Thanks for sharing Ms. Moore!” another said with a red heart.

Viola Davis, Eva Marcille, Nischelle Turner, and Luann de Lesseps were also amongst those who commented.

It’s thought Kenya has still been filming for Season 13 of RHOA amid the ongoing pandemic, with production insiders revealing back in July how the cast and crew have been taking extra precautions to stay safe.

As well as regular temperature checks, TMZ alleged that the cast has mainly been filming together outdoors and have predominantly shot scenes with their immediate family members.

Only people essential for filming, such as camera operators, hair stylists and makeup artists, have been allowed near the Housewives. The insider claimed they’re required to cover their faces at all times.