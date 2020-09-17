‘Dancing With The Stars’ Partners Cheryl Burke & AJ McLean Thrill Fans With New IG Selfie

Dancing with the Stars partners Cheryl Burke and AJ McLean thrilled fans with a new selfie taken in a rehearsal room for the ABC competition series. The image was shared with the show’s official Instagram page. The partners, who performed their first dance together during the inaugural episode of Season 29, appeared happy in the pic, which was liked over 20,000 times and counting.

Cheryl appeared to hold the camera in the snap. Both of her arms were extended to position herself and AJ in the center of the shot.

The longtime Dancing with the Stars performer looked lovely in a casual photograph. She wore a low-necked black T-shirt paired with large hoop earrings on her ears.

Cheryl won a mirrorball with 98 Degrees member Drew Lachey in the show’s second season, her first as a pro. She won her second championship with retired football star Emmitt Smith during the third year of DWTS. She was the first pro to win back-to-back trophies.

AJ, a member of the legendary boy band Backstreet Boys, smiled at the camera. He wore his trademark hat for the snap. This fedora was blue and had decorative accents on the band. He paired that with a plain white tee and added two silver necklaces as jewelry accents.

In the caption of the share, fans were asked a question regarding the partner’s performance for an upcoming episode.

AJ was quick to respond to the post. He remarked that he had a blast during the first episode and could not wait for next week, when DWTS will air its first elimination on Tuesday, September 22. The show will return to its original Monday time slot on September 28.

The Inquisitr reported that on September 14, the duo made a major announcement on the social media site. They shared they would host a new podcast titled “Pretty Messed Up,” which would focus on their lives on and off the set of the competition series and will also touch other personal issues as well as the struggle of addiction and recovery.

Fans of the celebrity and pro pairing quickly chimed in with comments regarding their talents.

“Ok, Cheryl! She has to do the Argentine Tango. NOBODY does it better than Cheryl!!!” commented one follower in regard to the dancer’s expertise in that particular ballroom dance.

“I can’t wait to see them dance the Tango!!!” wrote a second fan of the dance they are most excited for.

“My favorite couple so far this season, they look like they are having so much fun together and have formed a great bond,” penned a third Instagram user.

“You did such a great job. Can’t wait to see you next week,” shared a fourth fan.