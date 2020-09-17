Miranda Lambert Dazzled At The ACM Awards In A ‘Bluebird’ Themed Outfit With Lots Of Sparkle & Fringe

Miranda Lambert performed 'Bluebird' at the Bluebird Cafe.

Miranda Lambert looked amazing in a stand-out western ensemble at the ACM Awards on Wednesday night. The country music sensation went casual for the special event. However, she dazzled it up with plenty of sparkle and fringe.

The ACMs had to adjust things due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year. The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee was deemed the perfect venue for Lambert to sing her hit single, “Bluebird,” according to a report by People. She walked the red carpet and performed on stage wearing a blue outfit with her own unique flair added to it. The button-down western shirt featured fringe on the front and even longer fringe dangling from the back of the sleeves. On the shoulders were two bluebirds that were embroidered onto each side with a line of sequins underneath. The 36-year-old singer had the top tied into a knot at her waistline and the front was unbuttoned halfway down to expose some cleavage.

Lambert continued her cowgirl look with a pair of dark wash jeans that were fitted around her hips and thighs, but then flared at the ankles. She glammed it up by adding a bedazzled design on the bottoms all the way down her legs. She completed the outfit with sparkly open-toe shoes and a white sparkling belt.

She also sported a pair of large hoop earrings and diamond rings on both hands, including her massive wedding ring. Lambert had her blond locks pulled back into a loose ponytail with thick strands hanging softly around her face.

The country superstar shared herself getting ready for the big event on her Instagram stories as well. She wore white floral pajamas as she got her glam on. She also showed off an up-close shot of her face getting a little sparkle added to her forehead. Since she had her eyes closed, her dark blue eye shadow was clearly visible.

Last night, Lambert won the award for Music Event of the Year for her collaborative performance of “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.” She showed off her prize while posing with it after the show. This is her 35th win, continuing her record of the most awarded country artist in ACM’s history.

Speaking in an interview earlier in the day, Lambert spoke out on Garth Brooks withdrawing himself from the Entertainer of the Year nominations for the 2020 CMA awards being held on November 11. There was plenty of controversy when he took home that honor in 2019 beating out Carrie Underwood. Lambert agreed with fans that she should have won it, but disagreed with Brooks’ decision to withdraw.