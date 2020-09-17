Salma Hayek Wears Skimpy Bikini & Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Sultry Throwback Pics

Actress and director Salma Hayek has been sharing a lot of Instagram updates that show her looking decades younger than her 54 years. On Thursday, she shared a set of throwback photos in which she wore a skimpy bikini, proving that she has always had an enviable figure.

The Like A Boss star wrote in the post’s caption that the photos were from a campaign she did with H&M in 1999. The update included two snaps from the photo shoot, and she could not have looked any better.

The swimsuit top featured a low-cut neckline that put Salma’s cleavage on display. It also had gold details at the bottoms of the shoulder straps. The bottoms were a low-rise style with details on the sides that drew the eye to her curvy hips.

The sultry pictures captured Salma appearing to pose outside on a white surface. Muted shades of blue could be seen in the background.

Salma’s hair was cut in a chic bob. It was parted in the middle and slicked back with the ends curled up.

In the first slide, Salma faced the camera. Cropped at the top of her hips, the image showcased her feminine curves. The celebrity gave the camera a sultry look while she laid on her side with her head resting in one of her palms. Her other hand was on her side. The pose emphasized her ample chest and her incredible hourglass figure.

Salma was sitting against a wall in the second image. The image was cropped above her knees. With one knee bent, she showed off her toned thighs. She rested on hand on her knee while she looked at the lens. The pose showed off her her bustline as well as her flat midsection.

The post was an instant hit, with more than 100,000 of the star’s followers hitting the like button within an hour of it being shared to her account.

Over 750 admirers commented on the post, with dozens raving over how good Salma looked — then and now.

“You could easily model for this campaign today,” one fan commented.

“Wow!!!! I thought you took that yesterday,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“You have the most beautiful body I have ever seen,” a third follower wrote.

“you are wine – over the years it gets better and better,” added a fourth admirer.

This is not the first time Salma has shared photos of her rocking a bathing suit. Last month, she uploaded a current photo that saw her looking amazing in a red bikini while she sported a semi-sheer cover-up.