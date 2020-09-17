Yaslen Clemente Gives Busty Show In Low-Cut Push-Up Sports Bra & Flaunts Peachy Booty In New Video

Instagram model Yaslen Clemente got her 2.2 million followers pulses’ racing in a new video clip that she posted to the social media site on Wednesday, September 16. In the video, she flaunted her stunning curves in a push-up sports bra and skintight leggings.

The sports bra featured a low-cut neckline that left plenty of skin exposed along the model’s chest. The material pushed up her busty cleavage while criss-crossed straps along the back showed off her muscular upper half. A gap between the top and bottoms teased a strip of Yaslen’s toned tummy. The leggings rose high on her waist and were decorated in a variety of colorful designs. They extended to her ankles and hugged her curves through her hips and ample backside. The leggings dipped in at the waist, showing off Yaslen’s perfect hourglass shape.

Yaslen completed the outfit with a pair of white Nike sneakers with pink soles. She left her shoulder-length blond curls loose and flowing down her back and shoulders. A tiny piercing could be seen at her belly button.

The video took place in a gym where Yaslen strutted her stuff in the middle of the weight machine section. She began with her back to the camera as she tugged on the waistband of the pants and popped her hips from side to side. The videographer zoomed in on her lifted booty and the curves of her legs while she pinched the material and let it snap back against her skin.

In the next shot, Yaslen stood facing the camera with one hip pushed out to the side to elongate her legs and draw attention to her narrow waist. She also put her cleavage on display, touching the bra while sending sultry looks toward the videographer.

At the end of the clip, Yaslen walked toward the camera with a hand on her hip and gave viewers a close up of both her front and back. She then blew her followers a kiss.

In the caption of the post, Yaslen advertised her customized diet and exercise plans and announced her booty and leg workout, which can be found on her personal fitness page. Within the first day, the post gained thousands of views and likes and several dozen comments from adoring fans.

“Wow I want to work out with you,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“Body goals,” another follower commented.

“You’re stunning!” one more fan chimed in.