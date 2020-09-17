Allie Auton Kneels In The Sand Wearing A Tiny Black Bikini

Allie Auton made her 577,000 followers happy after she uploaded a smoking-hot snapshot to Instagram on Thursday, September 17. The Australian bombshell rocked a black two-piece swimsuit that showcased her enviable assets and bombshell curves.

Allie was snapped at a beach in her barely there attire, kneeling on the fine, white sand. She posed by tugging at her bottoms, pulling the waistband up. The babe looked straight into the camera and had a closed-lip smile. The bright sunlight illuminated her bronze tan and curves. The blue sky and some rock formations made up the background of the shot.

The blond hottie rocked a minuscule bikini set. The bandeau-style top had a ruched design. It boasted a rectangular-shaped fabric that was padded, but it was cut so small that it barely contained her shapely bust. The plunging low-cut exposed an ample amount of her ample cleavage, which made some viewers happy. A glimpse of sideboob was seen from certain angles. The piece had floss-like straps that clung to her neck and back for support.

Allie sported matching bottoms that were just as revealing. It featured high leg cuts that helped showcase her toned thighs and accentuate her slender hips. The waistband was made up of thin straps that clung to her hips, flaunting her taut tummy and flat abs. Her dark-colored ensemble emphasized her sun-kissed skin.

For the occasion, Allie wore a pair of gold hoop earrings as her only accessory. She wore her straight, platinum blond locks in a center part and styled in sleek, straight strands, cascading down her back.

In the caption, the influencer wrote about how she felt about the place. She also shared her bikini swimwear came from Fashion Nova, tagging the brand in the photo and picture.

Like most of her sexy posts, this recent addition proved to be a popular one. The newest update amassed more than 9,600 likes and over 110 comments in less than a day. Many of her avid admirers dropped compliments and gushing messages in the comments section, while others chimed in with a string of emoji.

“This picture of you is so beautiful. You are so hot, you are on fire!” one of her fans wrote, adding red hearts and flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“I love your skin. You are killing it in this photo. Incredible beauty!!” gushed another admirer.

“I am amazed at how young you are. Despite the looks, you are still great. You managed to achieve so much,” a third follower commented.

“That’s such a gorgeous snap of you. Looks so natural and pretty,” added a fourth social media user.