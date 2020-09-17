‘DWTS’ Star Chrishell Stause Gets Emotional About Her Late Mom’s Birthday As She Spends It With Gleb Savchenko

Dancing With the Stars contestant Chrishell Stause had an emotional time on the dance floor as she marked her late mother’s birthday on the same day her pro partner was celebrating his.
On Wednesday, the Selling Sunset star shared an Instagram photo of her posing alongside with her Dancing With the Stars pro partner, Gleb Savchenko. In the pic, the two were hamming it up in the rehearsal studio as Gleb stuck out his tongue and Chrishell covered her face with one hand as she laughed alongside him.
In the caption to the post, Chrishell admitted that the September 16th date had been “looming” over her for two months because she knew it would be her the first year she would spend her mother’s birthday without her. In July, the luxury realtor mourned the lung cancer death of her mother, Ranae, just one year after losing her father to the same type of cancer.
In her message to fans, Chrishell revealed that her late mom sent her so many “signs” that she was with her throughout the day because she knew how much she was dreading this first year without her. The luxury realtor also noted that it was telling that she was paired with Gleb, who shares a birthday with her mom. The Russian professional dancer turned 37 years old on September 16.
Chrishell added the coincidence gave her reason to celebrate with them both and just “laugh” – and that that is all her momma would have wanted.
View this post on Instagram
Today had been looming over me ever since I lost my mom in July because it’s her 1st birthday without her. I knew my mom would have been the 1st person to urge me to do Dancing With The Stars -she would have told me I would be the best one even though that is far from true. She has sent me so many signs letting me know she is still with me and I feel like knowing how much I was dreading today, it seems to have her touch on it that I am paired with @glebsavchenkoofficial who’s birthday is also today. It gave me a reason to celebrate them both and laugh and it’s all she would have wanted. Sorry to be overly sentimental today, but I believe in signs and wanted to share. Happiest birthday to two of the best! ???? #DWTS #TeamSellingIt ????
In the comments section to the post, Chrishell’s followers offered her support on her emotional Wednesday. They also marveled over the coincidence that Gleb’s birth date was on the same day as Ranae’s and that it gave her a reason to celebrate with her Dancing With the Stars partner.
“The same birthday? Unreal. That’s momma’s doing [100],” one fan wrote.
“That is a sign,” another added. “There are no coincidences and your Mom paired you with him obviously for a reason!”
Earlier in the morning, in an Instagram post seen here, Chrishell shared a throwback photo of her and Ranae to her social media page. In the caption to the pic, she wrote that her beautiful family matriarch would have been 62 years old. Chrishell added that she planned to celebrate in the way she knew her momma would want her to and that she felt grateful that she made it “very known” that she was still around her.