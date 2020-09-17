Nicole Thorne Wears Nothing Under Distressed Overalls In Racy New Update

Australian bombshell Nicole Thorne enticed her over 1.4 million Instagram followers with a racy new update this morning, sharing two photos of herself in distressed overalls. The model wore nothing underneath the trendy denim outfit, flashing her sculpted flank and plenty of sideboob. The look also showed a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage and flaunted the stunner’s toned thighs.

The half-body shots portrayed Nicole against a wood-lattice door, its hazel-brown color beautifully complementing her light-wash overalls. The outfit looked flattering against her fair skin, accentuating her glowing tan and dark tresses. The 29-year-old was standing with her hip cocked and her legs slightly parted, giving off sultry vibes as she fixed the camera with an intense, alluring gaze. Her plump lips were parted in a seductive way, giving her more sex appeal.

The first pic shared with fans saw the Aussie hottie resting one palm on her thigh. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, brushing over her chin and down her shoulder. Much of her perky chest was on display, as was her slender arm. Likewise, the frayed hem of her shorts drew the eye to her sexy pins. Nicole edited the photo for Instagram, censoring her nipple with a white X mark. She called attention to the fact that her overalls didn’t actually cover everything in her flirty caption, leading one Instagram user to comment, “Oversomes, that’s good enough for me,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

The second shot captured her in a slightly different angle, showcasing a bit more of her midriff and putting her ample décolletage on show. The sizzling brunette posed with both arms next to her body, delicately raising one hand to show off her chic, black manicure while grazing her thigh with the other. Her flowy locks framed her face, emphasizing her striking features.

A geotag identified the location of the photos as Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Nicole took to her caption to credit online retailer Fashion Nova for her attire, complimenting the brand with a raising-hands emoji.

Followers appeared to be loving the smoking-hot look, clicking the like button on her post more than 5,800 times in the first hour of the pictures going live. Her admirers also left 120 comments, gushing over her beauty and incredible figure.

“Real life doll [three heart-eyes emoji] perfect in every way xx,” declared one person.

“Only you could pull this off,” was another message, trailed by a trio of cat heart eyes.

“Your Hotness can stop Covid-19,” quipped a third devotee, who added a pair of flames for emphasis.

The update came just two days after Nicole sent temperatures soaring on her page with a couple of torrid lingerie shots, flaunting her enviable curves in a black lace three-piece set from the same label.