Ashanti Stuns Fans In Crop Top, Tiny Shorts & Louis Vuitton Bucket Hat

Ashanti took to Instagram to update fans with a new photograph of herself. The singer certainly isn’t camera shy and loves to show off her attire via the social media platform.

The “Rock wit U (Awww Baby)” hitmaker stunned in a white crop top with short sleeves. The garment that displayed a hint of her midriff was paired with high-waisted lilac shorts that fell above her upper thigh and showed off her incredible legs. The item of clothing featured a multicolored design on the side and pockets. To complete her ensemble, Ashanti wore white sneakers. She opted for a Louis Vuitton bucket hat that showcased their iconic print all over. Ashanti accessorized with numerous gold bracelets, necklaces, rings, and hoop earrings. She rocked long, pointy acrylic nails and looked very glammed-up for the occasion.

For her most recent upload, Ashanti posed outdoors in front of a multicolored garage that was painted with graffiti. The 39-year-old rested one foot on tiptoes while placing one hand on her upper thigh. She raised the other to her hat and gazed directly at the camera lens with an intense expression.

In the tags, Ashanti credited her fashion stylist, Tim B, hairstylist, Jonathon Wright, makeup artist, Angie Mar, and nails specialist, Taylor’D Pics, for helping her achieve this killer look. She also tagged the photographer Justin Schamp.

Ashanti didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, her fashion stylist uploaded the same pic and located the snap with Lower East Side, New York. He also noted that her attire was a custom made outfit from Mason Collection and that her headwear and shorts were originally a purse. You can view his post here.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 154,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.7 million followers.

“I am so on love with your legs,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow. It’s crazy because everybody seeing what I saw in you over a decade ago. AND STILL DO. My first celebrity crush,” another person shared.

“She is still so beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“Ashanti still making my heart skip a beat after all these years,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Ashanti. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white crop top with high-waisted shorts of the same color. The John Tucker Must Die actress sported long straight light cinnamon red locks with a side fringe.