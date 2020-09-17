‘RHONJ’ Star Jackie Goldschneider Shows Off Stretch Marks In A Crop Top: ‘I Won’t Airbrush My Body’

A photo of her and Melissa Gorga became fodder for trolls.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider hit back at body-shaming trolls on Instagram this week after she proudly showed off her stretch marks in a crop top. Jackie shared an important message about confidence and acceptance after she was targeted over paparazzi photos of herself and her co-star Melissa Gorga.

The mom of four posted one of the candid snaps to her account on Wednesday, September 16, which can be seen here. In it, Jackie and Melissa smiled for the camera while on the streets of New York the night before.

The latter rocked a cropped light denim jacket over a slinky skintight black bodysuit that finished just past her knees. Jackie stunned in black pants and a long sleeved off the shoulder black top with the first few buttons undone. It finished above her navel to reveal her tummy.

She wrote in the lengthy caption that the photo had “turned into a discussion of my stomach on social media” as she clapped back at those who had negative things to say.

“My beautiful stomach held 4 healthy children, and those stretch marks remind me every day of how powerful my body is and how much mothers endure during pregnancy. I won’t airbrush my body to perfection so you see a fake version of me or an unrealistic picture of a mother. I love myself and I know that beauty is found in our imperfections. No woman should be ashamed of their stretch marks or anything else about their bodies.”

Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Jackie also shared a quote from activist Eve Ensler and finished off her post with the hashtag #loveyourself and a red heart emoji. The star is mom to three boys and a girl — 12-year-old Jonas and Adin, and 10-year-old Hudson and Alexis.

Plenty of fans shared messages of support in the comments section.

“Not even just 4 babies, 2 sets of TWINS! Your body is magic,” one person told her with a clapping hand emoji.

“Loved you already, love you even more now!” another said.

Jackie’s candid post has received more than 41,400 likes and over 2,900 comments.

It’s not clear if the stars stepped out to film for the Bravo show or for personal reasons, though Melissa confirmed in July that production had officially picked back up for Season 11 of RHONJ with a photo of herself and Jackie posing together on her Instagram account.

“We are ready for ya,” she wrote in the caption alongside a camera and a kissing emoji.

All About The Real Housewives reported last month that the two will return alongside Teresa Guidice, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin, while Michelle Pais is thought to have the cast.