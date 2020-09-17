‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Model Haley Kalil Thrills Fans With Stunning IG Snaps: ‘Unedited Shenanigans’

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Haley Kalil thrilled fans with new Instagram snaps where she participated in what she called “unedited shenanigans.”

In a series of four snaps and two videos, Haley showed off her many moods and styles as she shared her camera roll with her 341,000 followers. They appreciated the different looks of the 28-year-old, from silly to goofy and serene, by liking the slideshow 14,642 times thus far.

In the first photograph, the model was on a boat. She sported an oversized cream-colored, cable-knit sweater. Haley leaned back to ensure not only her face but the spectacular background was seen. Her red hair was straight and fell over her right eye. On the left side of her hair, Haley randomly placed a pink flower behind her ear. Her smile was big. A calm bay was seen behind her, with the water gray and still.

The second snap was caught just as the sun went down. Its rays penetrated the model’s tresses, which were tossed casually over to her right side. She rocked a green long-sleeved top and black pants as she leaned over the mast of the water vessel for the stunning shot.

A third pic featured the redheaded stunner in a pirate costume, complete with an eye patch over her right eye. She bent forward at the waist, giving fans a good look at her decollete. The black crop top covered up her arms and shoulders and featured a low scoop neckline. Tiny coordinating bottoms finished off the fun outfit.

The fourth video showed a celebration inside the boat as Haley celebrated her August 8 birthday with friends. For a fun twist to her sign, the letters were moved about, so instead of the usual happy birthday, it read “harpy bipthday.”

A fifth photograph appeared to be the only one taken on dry land. Haley was caught as she laughed with her head tossed back. A bag of Pepperidge Farm goldfish was seen in her left hand. She wore a long T-shirt that featured stripes with the colors gray, blue, and dark green.

The final upload was a video clip. Haley was seen singing and dancing to a favorite tune in a dress with a dark-colored background and white and red accents.

Fans were delighted at the array of images and shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“I LOVE THE CAMERA ROLL GLIMPSE! It’s my fav,” remarked one follower.

“Oh my gosh. You’re so adorable!” commented a second fan.

“Happy belated birthday… you look like you had a lot of fun,” wrote a third Instagram user.