Hannah Palmer Looks Smoking Hot In Crop Top & Low-Rise Pants

Model Hannah Palmer proved to her 1.6 million Instagram followers that she can look sexy in just about anything. In her latest share, the blond beauty uploaded a series of photos that saw her looking smoking hot in a crop top with a pair of low-rise cargo pants.

Hannah’s casual, yet flirty, outfit included a black crop top covered with white and red graphic designs. It had thin, red shoulder straps and a low-cut neckline that teased her cleavage. Her pants were white and featured a cut that accentuated her perky booty. She also sported a pair of trainers.

The popular influencer’s accessories included gold layered necklaces, a pair of thick, large hoop earrings and a watch. She also carried a small handbag over her shoulder. She styled her tresses in waves and wore them down.

For the photo shoot, Hannah stood on a basketball court. A cement fence backed by a row of trees lined one side of the court. The post included three snapshots that featured her striking different poses.

In the first slide, Hannah faced the camera with her arms by her sides. With a slight smile, she posed with one hip to the side, showing off her hourglass figure. Her flat abs were a focal point.

Hannah flaunted her backside in the second picture, which caught her from behind at a slight angle. The photo captured all of her body as she looked over her shoulder at the camera. She arched her back and bent one knee, emphasizing her pert derrière and slim waist.

The third snap was another forward-facing one. Hannah stood with her legs slightly parted with her hips to one side. She gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

In the caption, she left a playful comment.

While Hannah is more well-known for updates that show her scantily clad in bikinis and lingerie, her followers did not seem to mind seeing her with most of her skin covered up, as evidenced by many of the comments.

“how can a girl dressed so casually be so freakin hot?? science!!! please explain this!!” joked one admirer.

“Ok LOVE these pics of you,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“I can honestly say I have never seen @hannah_cpalmer look more beautiful or sexy,” quipped a third fa.

“great look! Thank you you’re gorgeous!” a fourth comment read.

Earlier in the month, Hannah thrilled her online audience with a snap that saw her showing a lot more of her skin while she posed in a sexy white teddy.