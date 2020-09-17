Maren Morris Wows In Low-Cut Floral Dress On 2020 ACM Awards Red Carpet

The Academy of Country Music Awards took place on Wednesday night and Maren Morris was one of the many stars that made an appearance. The talented singer is known for her drop-dead-gorgeous looks and slayed on the red carpet.

The “I Could Use a Love Song” hitmaker stunned in an orange dress that featured a pink floral design all over. The garment had long sleeves and was very low-cut at the front. Morris displayed her decolletage, which she left bare with no necklaces. As seen on the Daily Mail, the 30-year-old’s attire featured a mini slit and fell below her knees. She accessorized herself with numerous rings and gold hoop earrings while keeping her nails short for the occasion. Morris completed her ensemble with orange strappy heels that showcased her pedicured toes. She styled half her brunette hair down and half up in a ponytail.

Morris put on a fiery display and oozed confidence while being snapped by photographers. The Grammy Award winner was captured placing one hand on her hip while gazing at the camera lens with a smile.

On the ACMA’s official Instagram account, their upload of Morris on the carpet racked up more than 8,800 likes and over 160 comments, proving to be very popular with her 602,000 followers.

“Oh my gosh Maren looks so great,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Maren, you are so beautiful! Love Love Love everything you sing!!” another person shared.

“So happy for you that you got that award and you work so hard on the beautiful music you have written Maren,” remarked a third fan.

“She is rocking that outfit after just having a baby a few months ago and she looks stunning!!” a fourth admirer commented.

According to CNN, Morris won big on the night and picked up two awards. She took home Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Event of the Year for her performance with Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and Elle King.

Morris might be a successful country singer with incredible accolades but there have been trolls who haven’t appreciated her work. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one user via social media tweeted her saying that she should take her “liberal, feminist crap and leave country music!”

The songstress effortlessly clapped back and insisted that she is not going anywhere and will continue to make the music she wants to.