Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Shares Sweet Tribute After Her History-Making ACMs Win

Mike was a 'proud' man after Carrie made history at the 2020 ACM Awards.

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher shared a loving tribute to his wife following her history-making win at the 2020 ACM Awards last night (Wednesday, September 16). The retired hockey player took to Instagram after he watched his wife take home the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award on TV.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, Mike wasn’t able to attend the 55th Annual ACM Awards. The ceremony was spread across Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House (the Ryman Auditorium) and the Bluebird Café to ensure attendees could safely social distance.

Mike posted a photo of his TV screen as the show aired live on CBS and gushed over how “proud” he was of her.

“Wow what a night! Congrats @carrieunderwood I’m so proud of you for working so hard and using your gift for His glory!” Mike captioned the upload, which can be seen here.

“Wish I could’ve been there with you tonight!!” he added, alongside the hashtag #acmentertaineroftheyear.

Carrie’s win was historic for two reasons. Not only did it mark the first time in history that a woman has won the award three times (Carrie previously took home the honor in 2008 and 2010), but it also served as the first time it’s ever been won by two people on the same night. The 37-year-old mom of two shared her latest EOTY gong with Thomas Rhett.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Plenty of fans took to the comments section of Mike’s post to share their own praise for the star.

“She’s worked so hard & is so deserving. I’m so glad the industry voters got it right this time! So happy for her!,” one person commented with a red heart emoji.

“Glad she won!! Confused why it took so long for her to win!! Well deserved!” another wrote.

“So well deserved. I’m such a proud fan, and thankful to have such strong Christian role models,” a third comment read with a blue heart emoji.

Mike’s upload has so far received more than 36,400 likes and over 480 comments.

Carrie stunned as she accepted the award from host Keith Urban towards the end of the broadcast. The “Something In The Water” singer flashed her world-famous legs in a long, sparkly black gown with a very high slit and buckles across her thigh. She had her hair in a high ponytail and rocked statement earrings.

“2020, man! Thank you, God, so much. All Glory, glory to God,” she said on the Grand Ole Opry stage, adding that she was in “incredible company.”