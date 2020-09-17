‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Strips Down For Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Cover Shoot, Says She’s A ‘CE-Hoe’

The booked and busy star wore black a red suits in a fiery photoshoot.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn posed for a jaw-dropping swimsuit photoshoot that set her social media page on fire.

The luxury realtor, 31, shared a series of snaps to her Instagram account after stripping down for Maxim Australia.

For the cover photo for the men’s magazine, seen on Instagram here, Christine rocked a plunging black PVC swimsuit. The reality star was flawlessly made up and her blonde hair windblown as she displayed long red fingernails for the “Agent Provocateur” themed pose.

In the caption to the post, Christine told her fans, “This is what a CEO looks like.”

The blonde stunner also said it’s time to change the narrative that in order women must dress a certain way in the workplace

“When others tell you to ‘cover up,’….it’s because they’re terrified of your power,” she wrote. “Update your whoredrobe accordingly and be a CE-Hoe.”

Christine also shared photos of her posing in a sheer red suit for the racy photo spread, which can be seen below.

In the first pic, she posed sideways as the straps to the swimwear fell from her shoulders. A second photo had her face-forward to show off the full suit, which featured a gold embellishment across the waist. In a third sap, Christine was all smiles as she pushed together her breasts to show off her ample cleavage.

Christine captioned the slideshow by saying she was “honored” to pose for the cover to the magazine.

In the comments section to the photos, fans reacted to Christine’s stunning photos as they dubbed her an icon and a queen. Many followers, including Too Hot to Handle alum Francesca Farago, posted heart and/or fire emoji in tribute to the sizzling hot Selling Sunset star.

One fan told the Christine she “owns” the color red, to which the gorgeous realtor replied, “It’s officially mine now!”

Another follower asked the Netflix beauty if she has stretch marks, and if so, how does she deal with them.

“I do on my a**,” she wrote. “But I don’t care! I embrace it! ”

Others told the breakout Selling Sunset cast member that they love how confident she is.

“Congrats Christine! You are all over the world!” one follower wrote.

Fans know that Christine loves to slay in a swimsuit, but she rarely shares bikini pics. Instead, she has posed in an array of one-piece suits in recent weeks, including a leopard print number from Khloe Kardashian’s line and a black suit with the Guess logo emblazoned across the front.