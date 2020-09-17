Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Tiny Skirt For Latest Update

Model Viktoria Varga put her jaw-dropping figure on display in an eye-catching photo for her latest Instagram update. For the snap, she was photographed outside sporting a short skirt that showcased her impossibly long legs while she struck a sultry pose.

The 29-year-old has been spending time in Italy in recent weeks and sharing photos in gorgeous locales, and for this upload she posed on concrete steps. She was filmed outdoors on a sunny day as the light blue sky was visible in the distance. Behind her was an old brick wall, and next to that was the white-brick of a building that appeared much newer. There was a black lamp jutting out the wall, and a railing that went up the wall as well.

Varga was captured from the side for a full-body shot as she kept her right leg straight, and bent her left knee to rest that leg on a step. She arched her back and pressed her pert backside against the railing. The fashion designer lifted her left hand close to her face as she grasped a designer bag with her right hand.

The Hungarian wore her long blond hair down and wavy as it flowed down her back, and she gazed off-camera. Varga rocked a navy blue t-shirt which she tucked into a short denim skirt that was frayed on the bottom, and flaunted her long legs. She wore black high heels that had ankle straps, and accessorized with a pendant necklace along with a beige quilted Chanel purse that had a gold chain. Varga’s tanned skin popped against the backdrop of the shaded enclave.

For the caption, Varga mentioned being on her way up, and included an upward trend chart emoji before uploading the stunning snap on Thursday. Many of the social media influencer’s 476,000 Instagram followers quickly noticed the stairway pic, and more than 3,500 showed their approval by hitting the like button in less than an hour after it was posted. She had 50 comments in that short time, as her replies were flooded with heart-eye emoji. Fans complimented the model’s physique and attire in both English and Italian.

“Those legs!!! Have a good day lovely lady,” one admirer responded.

“Very elegant as always,” a fan wrote while adding two heart-eye emoji.

“Can’t get enough of these pair of shoes that [you’re] wearing,” another added.

“And you are [already] on the top,” a follower wrote in reference to the caption.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Varga showed off her curves in a yellow thong bikini.