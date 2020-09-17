Gwen Stefani Photoshopped Blake Shelton Into An Old Pic With Gavin Rossdale & Fans Can’t Get Enough

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were two of many stars that were a part of last night’s Academy of Country Music Awards. Stefani, 50, took to Instagram during the night to share a throwback photo of herself that originally had her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale in it. However, the Bush frontman appears to have been taken out of the snap and replaced by Shelton. The post definitely didn’t go unnoticed and fans of the couple can’t get enough.

In the image, Stefani stunned in a navy crop top that featured floral detailing. She wrapped herself up in a leather jacket of the same color that had a fluffy collar. The Grammy Award winner paired her ensemble with pants that were accessorized with a leopard-print belt. Stefani opted for a thin necklace while sporting her blond hair down with a full fringe.

According to the Daily Mail, Rossdale posed next to her in the original snap. The 54-year-old had his arms crossed while they both stood in front of a sunset.

Even though the upload doesn’t state a date, it appears the snapshot was taken during the ’90s before the pair got married and when Stefani was the lead singer of the punk-ska band No Doubt.

The image of Shelton that was chosen is also a throwback to when he was younger. The “Nobody But You” hitmaker rocked a black shirt and donned a cowboy hat of the same color. He wore a brown jacket and completed his look with denim jeans. Shelton was known for his long hair during the early days of his career and was sporting that style in the photoshopped pic.

Shelton was cleverly edited in the same exact spot Rossdale was stood as it looked as if the photo hadn’t been changed in any way.

For her caption, Stefani put the hashtag “DateNight” and referred to her beau as her “boo.”

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 246,000 likes and over 2,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.3 million followers.

“I’m so confused?? Is this a young picture of them pasted together!” one user wrote.

“GWEN LMFAOOOOOOSHDKSJSLSJS I LOVE YOU SO MUCH,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“CAN YOU HEAR ME SCREAMING. What an incredible upgrade from the original too,” remarked a third fan.

“This is the best!! You were meant to be!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Ahead of the award show, Stefani shared a short clip of herself in an eye-catching ensemble, per The Inquisitr. The mom of three wowed in a white jacket with gold tassels hanging off, shorts with frayed hems, fishnet tights, and gold knee-high boots.