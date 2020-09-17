Abby Dowse Snaps A Flirty Selfie In A Sexy Black Mini Dress

Abby Dowse rocked the little black dress look in today’s Instagram update, sharing a flirty mirror selfie that saw her posing on her bedroom floor. The Australian bombshell opted for a strappy, off-the-shoulder number from Faeriesty that displayed her cleavage and exposed her sexy gams. She paired the outfit with bedazzled Gladiator sandals that went just over her ankles, flaunting her chiseled pins and eye-popping footwear as she crossed one leg over the other and stretched out her feet to the forefront of the shot.

The 30-year-old was sitting on her hip with one knee raised, showing off her toned thighs. The pose teased her famously perky posterior, while also allowing Abby to showcase her chic, white pedicure. Nestled in the space between the bed and the window curtain, she was lounging comfortably on a soft, beige carpet — the only element of décor that wasn’t all-white. The stylish interior included gauzy drapes, textured bedding, and a cylindrical lamp shade on the nightstand behind her — all of which sported a bright-white tone that made her bold attire truly pop.

While Abby’s pose spotlighted her long, lean legs rather than offering a detailed view of her mini dress, fans could notice the tight fit that emphasized her waist and hips. The garment featured puffy sleeves that seemed to balance out the sleek, low-cut neckline. Her ample decolletage was perfectly framed by a set of spaghetti shoulder straps, one of which was covered by her cascading curls. A layered pendant necklace draped over her collar bone, calling even more attention to her cleavage.

The classic mini dress was beautifully complemented by her sparkling heels, which were adorned with numerous rhinestones. Abby added some more bling with a dainty bracelet on each wrist and a few rings on her fingers, which she showcased as she held up the phone at eye level. Her other hand leaned on the carpet, her tousled locks tumbling over her shoulder and arm. A black-and-white Balenciaga bag rested on the floor by her side, completing the smoking-hot look.

“Always got every little detail on point gotta appreciate that,” one fan commented on her photo, adding a raising-hands emoji. “So unbelievably gorgeous,” continued the message.

Abby summarized the look with a black heart in her caption, leading followers to flood the comments section with hearts. Her selfie stirred quite the excitement among her online admirers, racking up more than 7,070 likes and nearly 200 messages in the first hour of posting.

“Def can’t go wrong with a LBD but you can’t go wrong with anything,” wrote one person, leaving a heart-eyes and fire emoji. “[You] Could be wearing a brown paper bag and still make it look fire and high fashion,” they added.

“Wow xx your [sic] stunning xx what a figure,” remarked another follower.

“Your beauty is dazzling and elegant,” gushed a third Instagrammer, ending with a pair of heart eyes.

The update came just one day after Abby sent fans into a frenzy by modelling some very revealing lingerie. That post reeled in over 30,800 likes since it was shared.