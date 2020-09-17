Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Off Her Fit Body & Abs In A Cropped Top And Shorts For Latest Update

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony looked effortlessly gorgeous as she showed off her fit frame in her latest Instagram upload. For the post, she was photographed wearing a cropped top and tight bike shorts as she posed in a charming room.

The 22-year-old is known for posting workout videos and stunning gym selfies, but for this update she sported a casual look while enjoying some downtime. She was shot relaxing at one of her friend’s homes, and her relaxed look went with the motif of her surroundings.

O’Mahony sat on a daybed that was covered by a litany of throw pillows in various colors. Behind her was a wall with wood paneling that had a wooden wind chime hanging from it along with kitschy art and a clock. The popular YouTuber faced the camera with her body slightly turned to the side. Her legs were apart, and she pointed the toes on her left foot towards the ground. O’Mahony rested her left arm on her thigh and held a can of Coca-Cola in her right hand.

The Irish stunner wore her long dark hair down and swept to the right side of her head, and flashed a smile across her beautiful face while looking at the lens. O’Mahony rocked a white knitted crop top that had four large buttons down the middle. The model also had on a pair of high-waist gray bike shorts, and a thin white sweater that hung over her arms. She wore a pair of all-white sneakers, and accessorized with a necklace. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her chiseled midsection in the cropped top.

For the caption, the social media influencer said the snap was taken at her best friend’s house. She added swirling hearts and dizzy emoji along with two hashtags including “#chilled” before uploading the image on Wednesday.

Many of O’Mahony’s 686,000 Instagram followers took notice of the pic, and more than 10,000 showed their support by tapping the like button in just over 12 hours after it was posted online. Her replies were peppered with heart-eye emoji, as fans complimented her jaw-dropping physique and the quaint-looking room.

“I’m sorry but your waist…also so jealous of your friend!! This is amazing,” one follower commented.

“Gorg!! You and the garden,” a fan wrote.

“U are too beautiful,” an Instagram user replied while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful post Caroline,” another follower replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month O’Mahony flaunted major cleavage in a matching olive-colored underwear set while posing at home.