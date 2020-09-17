Carrie Underwood Shows Some Leg In Sparkly Dress With High Slit & Buckles To Accept Shared ACM Award

Carrie and Thomas Rhett tied in the Entertainer of the Year category.

Carrie Underwood dazzled at the Academy of Country Music Awards in a sequined gown that put all eyes on one of her insanely toned legs. In a year with few red carpet events, Carrie’s fans were likely thrilled to see her showing off her award-worthy style on Wednesday evening. She also took home the biggest award of the night. However, as the “Drinking Alone” songstress noted, the ceremony ended with a twist worthy of 2020 when it was revealed that she would be sharing it with another singer. As reported by People, she and Thomas Rhett tied in the Entertainer of the Year category.

Carrie accepted her trophy without a live audience present. Due to safety concerns over COVID-19, the ACM Awards became a virtual event. Performers sang to empty seats at various venues across Nashville, and Carrie gave her acceptance speech at the Grand Ole Opry. She took the stage in a black floor-length gown covered with multicolored sequins. The garment had a high scoop neck, short puff sleeves, and a long train. A tall slit extended up the right side all the way to the top of Carrie’s thigh. A row of five belt-like straps with silver buckles held the top of the slit in place so that she didn’t risk revealing too much.

Carrie’s shoes were a pair of shiny black heels with pointed toes. The footwear further accentuated her sculpted calf muscles. Her accessories included a wide black belt that cinched her in at the waist and a pair of large statement earrings. The jewelry consisted of jagged shapes that looked like they were covered with silver glitter. The singer styled her hair in a ponytail with curled ends.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

It was the first time in ACM Awards history that two performers tied in the EOTY category, and Carrie said that she was honored to share it with one of her fellow country music stars.

“2020, man!” Underwood joked after host Keith Urban presented her with her award. “Thank you, God, so much. All Glory, glory to God. And thank you to the ACMs, not just for this, but for putting me in such incredible company. I am more than happy to share this with Thomas Rhett and just to have my name mentioned with his and Luke and Luke and Eric Church.”

Ahead of the ceremony, Carrie posted an Instagram photo that showed her getting ready for the big event. Many of her fans responded to the candid snapshot by letting her know just how badly they wanted her to win the Entertainer of the Year award. They got their wish, but few of them could have predicted how it would come true.