WWE Rumors: Lucha House Party Member Teases Possible Unmasking

Based on his latest social media activity, it looks like Friday Night SmackDown superstar Lince Dorado might be due for an unmasking, if not an outright gimmick change.

In an Instagram update shared on the platform on Wednesday morning, Dorado posted a photo of himself with his back turned to the camera. Wearing what looked to be a dark red shirt or jacket, the Lucha House Party member held up his mask in his left hand. The Puerto Rican wrestler kept his caption simple, using just one word to seemingly hint that he’s parting ways with something — or someone.

In the comments section, many fans speculated on what Dorado might have been referring to in his caption. Some even guessed that he might be hinting at his departure from WWE.

“Wait! what the heck? Are you saying goodbye to your mask or to the company or to the lucha house party!!! Whatever I JUST DON’T CARE LoL,” one follower asked.

“Heel turn if he’s not leaving????” a second fan inquired.

“Keep the mask on bro that’s wat make a luchador unique,” a third person advised.

Dorado also posted a comment of his own, where he seemed to call out certain followers for only showing interest in his social media activity when he’s hinting at something “negative.”

“Shame on you! To the true supporters, one love! Everyone else, good freaking bye!”

As quoted by Wrestling Inc., this wasn’t the only instance where Dorado appeared to get confrontational with his fans, as the wrestler also dished out some insults to a few Instagram users who suggested that he might have shared the post in an attempt to make himself appear more relevant in the eyes of WWE viewers.

According to WrestlingNews.co, recent episodes of SmackDown have hinted at dissension within Lucha House Party, with Dorado and Gran Metalik seemingly at odds with Kalisto since the latter returned from a long layoff. While these angles have suggested that the faction might be breaking up soon, there haven’t been any major developments as of late. The outlet noted that this is due to WWE’s tendency to make changes on the fly, particularly when it comes to these storyline twists.

Assuming Dorado was indeed teasing an unmasking or character change with his new Instagram post, he won’t be the only blue brand wrestler to have done so in recent days. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, reigning Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy remarked in an interview that he is planning to bring back his Willow alter-ego — a gimmick that he had prominently used in previous stages of his lengthy in-ring career but has yet to utilize as a WWE superstar.