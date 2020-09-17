Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Goes Braless In Open Blazer And Sits In Front Of Dumpster

Nastia rocked a pair of leather shorts and shared some advice with her fans.

Nastia Liukin went braless and posed beside a dumpster for her latest photo shoot. She used the resulting images to deliver a message about preparing for the coming year.

On Wednesday, the Olympic gymnast took to Instagram to share three new photos with her fans. As always, Nastia, 30, looked stylish in a look that played to her strengths, including her slender frame and long legs. She rocked a pair of black leather shorts with a high waistline, belt loops, and front pockets. The garment’s high hemline displayed a generous amount of her toned thighs.

Nastia’s top was a black pinstripe blazer. The tailored piece was short with elbow-length sleeves. it had a crisp lapel collar and a chest pocket. The front was completely open to reveal that the fashion influencer wore nothing underneath it. She brightened up her dark ensemble by rocking a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers with multicolored paneling. The black swoosh and shoelaces helped tie the look together.

Nastia accessorized with stacked gold necklaces that included a thick chain with an oval-shaped pendant, a Y necklace with a tiny medallion, and a flat herringbone chain. She also rocked multiple earrings, including diamond solitaires, tiny hoops, and studs shaped like stars.

She finished her look with a pair of sleek cat-eye sunglasses. Sharp geometric frames gave the shades’ classic pointed shape a modern update. For her hairstyle, Nastia opted for a wet look. Her blond mane was slicked back in a low bun.

It wasn’t immediately evident where Nastia was posing in her first photo. She squatted down on the pavement outside in front of a bright green panel. The athlete leaned back on one hand and placed the other across her forehead, as if she were shielding her eyes from the sun.

She sat down on the rough ground for the second photo, which was taken from further away. This revealed that her backdrop in the previous shot was a dumpster. She placed her right elbow on her thigh and rested her chin on her hand as she directed her gaze toward the camera.

Nastia’s final shot was cropped at her waist. She struck a saucy and confident pose with her hands on her hips. This snapshot provided a closer look at her jewelry and her flawless decolletage. In the caption of her post, she advised her fans to get rid of all the “trash” in their lives ahead of the new year.

“Well said Nastia!!! Love the outfit, your style, those kicks, lovely pic!!!” read one of the many positive responses to her post.

“Always bringing the style,” wrote another fan.

The athlete also impressed her followers with her taste in apparel when she posed in a laser-cut swimsuit.