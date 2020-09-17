Instagram Model Julia Muniz Flaunts Her Fit Booty In A Thong Wetsuit For Latest Update

Instagram model Julia Muniz delighted fans by putting her athletic figure on display in a two-photo set for her latest update. In the post, she was photographed sporting a tight-fitting wetsuit that hugged onto her body and flaunted her fit backside.

The Brazilian bombshell has gained a large online following thanks to her surfing skills, and in these pics she was captured on a beach holding a surfboard. Similar to other recent posts, Muniz tagged her location as Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia. There was a gorgeous light blue sky with few clouds, and the water in the distance was a dark navy blue.

The 22-year-old wore her long dark hair down and it appeared damp. Muniz rocked a wetsuit from Jonesea that was maroon on the bottom, and black on the top third. It had a thong bottom which embellished her curvaceous booty. She held a light-pink surfboard under her right arm while standing on the sand for each photo.

In the first slide, Muniz was photographed from the side with her body slightly turned. She looked off-camera while flashing a giant smile across her gorgeous face. Her left foot was in front of her body, and this pose helped accentuate her curves as the suit wrapped around her chest.

Muniz turned her back to the camera for the second picture. She was shot from the knees up as she looked out into the water. This angle gave viewers a glimpse of her toned legs and pert derriere as her dark complexion popped against the sand.

For the caption, the social media influencer said she had a wonderful time surfing, and asked her followers what activities they had done that day to find happiness. She included hearts and sparkle emoji before uploading the snaps on Wednesday.

Many of her 764,000 Instagram followers took notice of the pics, and more than 22,000 showed their support by hitting the like button. Muniz received nearly 100 comments, as the replies were littered with peach and fire emoji. Fellow surfer Felicity Palmateer left heart emoji in the comment section. Fans complimented Muniz in both English and Portguese while responding to her caption.

“It made me happy today knowing I will see my friends tonight,” one follower responded.

“Woah surfing makes me happy too,” another added.

“I think what made me happy was realizing that I have the ability and have control to turn my life around,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Drop the [booty] workout please help ya girl out,” one fan joked.

