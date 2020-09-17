Kourtney Kardashian Gives Sleek, Sophisticated Pose In Pale Yellow Jacket & Shorts

Kourtney Kardashian gave her 101.8 million Instagram followers a sweet treat on Wednesday, posing in a chic, yellow outfit and giving an alluring stare at the camera.

The upload, which featured the reality star in seven different photos, looked picturesque and cozy, as her modern living room served as an ideal backdrop with plenty of light and air coming through the tall windows.

Kourtney sported a buttercup yellow outfit for the series, with a windbreaker-style jacket that possessed a collar at the and slit at the neckline. The sleeves cut off at the elbows and the waist was cinched, giving an almost corseted look that then splayed out in an attractive fashion over her hips. Under the jacket were matching-colored shorts, alluringly showing off her toned legs. The 41-year-old also wore strappy, nude-colored heels and pulled her signature black locks back into mid-level chignon.

Throughout the image series, Kourtney posed with an over-sized coffee table book positioned on a stand, casually flipping through the black-and-white photos. She stood in multiple positions throughout the photo set, sometimes focused in on the pages and other times giving cool, seductive glances at the camera. The room aptly complemented her look, with a contemporary, eclectic vibe containing cozy furniture pieces and an extra-large coffee table littered with fashionable books.

The Instagram share, in which Kourtney guided her fans to turn the page or “close the book,” garnered over 860,000 likes and 3,900 comments within eight hours of posting. Numerous adoring followers shared their love for the TV star’s look while others sent their recognition of her aesthetically beautiful space.

“Hello sunshine,” gushed an admirer, adding a cloud, heart eyes, and butterfly emoji.

“Sunshine on a cloudy day,” another fan echoed in a similar statement, welcoming Kourtney’s sunny style.

“The most beautiful and natural Kardashian,” one follower wrote, raving about the Poosh blogger’s beauty.

“That cozy chic room is everything,” Kourtney’s friend and public relations executive Simon Huck commented in appreciation of the living room’s aesthetic.

The stylish shot comes on the heels of the Kourtney’s family’s long-running show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, ending after 14 years. The Kardashian-Jenner crew officially announced the series’ end last week and a trailer for the upcoming 19th season dropped yesterday, with Kourtney seemingly at the center of a lot of the buzz. In the video, speculation arose about the mother-of-three and former partner, Scott Disick, preparing for a fourth child, as the on-again-off-again couple teased the idea a potential upcoming pregnancy.