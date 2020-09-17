Laura Sagra Shares Sizzling Bikini Pic Of Herself And Fellow Instagram Sensation Daniela Medina

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra wowed her 934,000 followers with her recent swimwear post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, September 16, showed herself and Daniela Medina rocking matching bikinis. Daniela also shared the image with her 589,000 followers, meaning that the combined fanbase got to check out the dazzling pic.

The Instagram influencers stood against a red brick wall as they posed in their bathing suits. Laura opted to wear an orange bikini that helped to highlight her pale complexion. Meanwhile, her friend wore the same outfit but in yellow, and this complimented her tanned skin.

Boh outfits plunged down low and showed off plenty of cleavage. In addition, their toned bodies were on display. Laura, who often shares fitness clips and information, showed off her toned abs as Daniela did the same.

The pair posed standing next to each other. Laura leaned her head in slightly toward the other celebrity. Her blond locks were parted to the side and hung down over her shoulders and mingling with Daniela’s darker tresses.

Both stared at the photographer while the snap was taken. However, Daniela had a slight smile gracing her lips. The models also posed with one hand each resting on their hips. Daniela tucked her thumb under the bikini strap sitting high over her waist, pulling it slightly away from her body as she did so.

As soon as Laura posted the image, her fans were quick to respond. Within one hour, the photo had already gathered more than 11,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans. Meanwhile, on Daniela’s profile, it had gathered just as much attention from her supporters.

Many of the comments were in Spanish. However, the word “hermosas” kept cropping up. According to a Google translation, this means “beautiful” and the pair were certainly that.

“Wow,” one follower simply wrote in the comments section.

“In love,” a fan declared.

“Wow you are just flawless in anything you put on your body,” another user stated.

“Loved it,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji to further enhance their comment.

Many of their followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to overcome the language barrier. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones. However, the muscly arm and kissing emoji were also in high demand.

Laura has recently shared updates featuring her Instagram buddy Daniela. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, an update posted at the start of September saw the duo dancing around to “Hawái” by Maluma while wearing similar bikinis and denim cutoffs.