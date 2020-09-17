Lily Ermak Shows Off Her Slender Body In A Tiny Bikini

Russian model Lily Ermak went online on Wednesday, September 16, and treated her 1.6 million Instagram followers to a set of steamy bikini snapshots.

In the pics, Lily rocked a tiny, pearwood-colored bikini which perfectly accentuated her slender figure. The top consisted of triangular cups and thin straps made up of braided strings. It boasted elasticated edges and a plunging neckline which put her enviable cleavage on full display.

Lily teamed the top with equally skimpy bottoms which were tied up high on her slender hips with the help of tasseled, braided strings. The front of the bottoms scooped down to highlight her lower torso. The risqué ensemble also flaunted her perfect abs, taut stomach, and toned legs.

The hottie wore her highlighted blond tresses in soft waves, letting her long locks cascade over her shoulders and back.

The shoot took place outdoors, against the background of a swimming pool. Some sun loungers could also be seen lined up next to the pool. The snaps captured the breathtaking view of the evening sky.

Lily shared three pics from the photoshoot. In the first snap, she stood next to the railings of the pool’s ladder. She kept a hand on the railing, looked away from the camera, and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look. In the second image, she tilted her head, flashed a small smile, and gazed directly at the lens. In the third and last photo, she held the railing for support. The hottie tugged at her bottoms, tilted her face, and faced the camera.

The smokeshow added a caption in Russian, and according to a Google translation, she wrote about her photo-editing skills. Within five hours of posting, the pictures amassed more than 8,400 likes. Besides, several of Lily’s followers took to the comments section and shared about 150 messages in which they praised her amazing body and pretty looks.

“You are just beautiful in every sense of the word,” one of her admirers remarked.

“OMG, your eyes are mesmerizing, Made me speechless,” another user chimed in.

“You ALWAYS look incredibly beautiful, thank you for posting this,” a third fan wrote.

“Your eyes and smile are simply charming. I love you so much, Lily,” a fourth follower remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “so hot,” and “perfect!!!” to express their admiration for the 31-year-old model.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the pics, including Sola Monova and Ekaterina Zueva.

On September 13, Lily wowed her fans with another set of stylish snapshots in which she rocked a red outfit. She combined her dress with a transparent red raincoat and gray long boots. The photos have garnered more than 7,000 likes.