Laurence Bédard Sizzles In Skintight Black Ruched Mini Dress

Instagram model Laurence Bédard impressed her 2.8 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, September 16, featured the celebrity in a stunning ruched mini dress.

Resting comfortably on the edge of a bright orange sofa, Laurence showed off her latest look. She wore a tightly-fitted black micro dress that clung to her enviable figure and highlighted all of her curves. The attire featured a plunging neckline that showed off her ample cleavage as she leaned slightly back from the camera.

While the top featured a flowing effect as the material dropped down from drawstrings at the shoulders, from the midriff down, everything was skintight. The ruched and formfitting skirt hugged her hips and thighs as she stretched out her legs, neatly crossing her ankles as she did so. She completed the look with a pair of matching strappy high heels.

One hand rested on the back of the sofa chair and the other settled over her ribcage as she looked at something that was off-screen. Laurence’s dark locks were straightened and parted to the side, forming a sleek bob.

In the background, a variety of garishly colored sofas and chairs could be seen, all fitted with comfy-looking cushions.

The celebrity also tagged the Fashion Nova label in her post, indicating where her supporters could buy a matching ensemble if they so chose.

As soon as Laurence posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the photo had already racked up 59,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her legions of fans.

“Something bout them little black dresses lol,” one follower wrote in the comments section in response to Laurence’s attire.

“You’re the bomb!” a fan declared.

“So elegant and sexy,” another user stated.

“Omg so stunning,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of the sparkling star emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire and heart-eyed ones. However, variants of the heart, as well as the kissing emoji were also used regularly.

Besides fashion snaps, Laurence often delights her admirers by posting racy images of herself in underwear. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a pic last week that certainly got fans excited. In that update, she wore a lacy black bodysuit that showed off plenty of her toned back as well as various body art.