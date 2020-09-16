Marona Tanner Rocks A Cleavage-Baring, Two-Piece Set On Instagram

Australian model and actress Marona Tanner is no stranger to flaunting her enviable physique and hot looks on social media. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 16, she treated her legions of followers to a set of casual, yet hot pictures.

In the snapshots, Marona rocked a light-gray two-piece set made up of a knit fabric. The bust-flattering crop top featured a low-cut neckline which displayed an ample amount of cleavage. The tiny garment included ribbed edges which drew attention to her flat stomach.

Marona teamed the top with a pair of matching joggers which also boasted ribbed detailing on the waistband.

She tied her brunette tresses in a high ponytail, letting her long locks cascade over her shoulder and back.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Sydney, Australia. The photoshoot took place in a desert, during the daytime. The clear blue sky could also be seen in the background.

Marona shared seven snaps from the photoshoot. In the first picture, she sat on the ground with her legs spread apart. She bent one of her knees and seductively parted her lips while gazing at the lens. In the second image, she knelt on the sand and placed her hands on her thighs. The hottie turned her face to one side and looked away from the camera.

The third snap was almost identical to the second one, but in this particular pic, she tilted her head and looked at the lens while puckering her lips. The fourth, fifth, and sixth photos were quite similar, while the seventh snapshot featured her holding her hands behind her head while soaking up the sun.

In the caption, Marona informed users that her outfit was from the British clothing retailer, Oh Polly. Within eight hours, the post racked up more than 5,000 likes. In addition, several of Marona’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 230 messages in which they praised her incredible figure and pretty facial features.

“You are so beautiful,” one of her fans commented, adding multiple heart emoji.

“Loving the color of your outfit,” another user chimed in.

“Amazing shots!! You are literally a goddess!!” a third admirer remarked.

“Yessss!!! You are Miss Instagram 2020!!” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from her regular followers, many models also liked and commented on the post, including Lauren Dascalo, Sofi Alurralde, and Nieves Bolos.

Marona shared another hot photo on September 5 in which she rocked a white crop top teamed with burgundy pants. The image has accrued more than 7,200 likes and 227 comments.