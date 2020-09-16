Donald Trump Has Answered Almost 900 More Questions From Reporters Than Joe Biden Since July, Report Says

A Wednesday report from The New York Post claimed that Donald Trump had answered 867 more questions from reporters than his opponent — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden — since July. Notably, Trump responded to 1,141 queries from Washington journalists between July 19 and September 15, which is five times the 274 that Biden answered to local networks and liberal media, including MSNBC and CNN.

The report noted specific time periods where Biden significantly lagged behind Trump on the metric. For example, the Democrat took no inquiries from journalists for one eight-day period in late July and early August. In addition, the former vice president answered just three queries during the week of August 9, while Trump took 196.

The New York Post also noted that Biden, unlike Trump, rejected Fox News host Chris Wallace’s request for an interview in July. The publication also highlighted that Wallace — who is now set to moderate the upcoming debates — claimed that he would continue pressing the candidate for an interview each week.

Trump’s campaign has frequently attacked Biden for allegedly “hiding” from the press in the basement of his Delaware home, where he often participates in streams to the American public. According to Trump, the Democrat — who he calls “Hidin’ Biden” — is treated positively from the press.

“I’m answering questions all day long — every time I pass reporters, I’ll stop. I’ll say, ‘Go ahead, what do you want to know?’ I’ll go give it,” he told Sean Hannity last month.

“The other thing is they’re so nice to him. I mean these reporters are so nice, they’ll ask him the simplest questions. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Al Drago / Getty Images

Trump and Biden are set to face off in the first presidential debate in Cleveland on September 29. Podcaster Joe Rogan also expressed openness to moderating a debate between the pair, which Trump said he would be interested in doing. As The Inquisitr reported, progressive commentator Emma Vigeland said that Biden would not be open to the encounter and would instead favor the mainstream media debates that she claimed favor him.

Democratic strategist Jim Manley told the Washington Examiner that Biden’s campaign strategy of staying out of the spotlight is the right approach Trump, who is often the center of the media cycle.

“They’re doing the right thing by just sticking to their plan, rolling out their positions, and ignoring a lot of the noise that’s going on out there right now,” he said.

Nevertheless, some journalists, including Wallace, have complained about Biden’s purported strategy of avoiding the press.