Carrie Underwood Rocks Printed Leggings In Behind-The-Scenes Photo Of Her ACM Awards Prep

Carrie wore a pair of bottoms from her own athletic wear label.

Carrie Underwood looked radiant and casual ahead of her appearance on Wednesday night’s 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony. Like many current events, the show is going virtual,but Carrie will still perform during the show.

The Entertainer of the Year nominee used her behind-the-scenes photo as an opportunity to promote her Dick’s Sporting Goods athleisure collection, Calia by Carrie Underwood. She used a tag to reveal that the outfit she was photographed wearing was from the line. It included a pair of leggings that clung to her sculpted legs like a second skin. The sleek bottoms were mauve with a dark purple pattern that resembled short brushstrokes. She teamed the pants with a sleeveless, loose-fitting top that was a rich wine color.

Carrie’s only visible accessories were a smartwatch, a green wristband, and her massive diamond wedding ring. She was in the process of getting her hair done. The front segment of her long blond tresses was rolled up in a single large velcro roller. It looked like she was using one hand to hold the roller in place right above her forehead. The rest of her shiny layered hair fell over her shoulders and down her back in subtle waves.

Carrie sat cross-legged on a small bed with gray tufted upholstery. Various items were scattered around her, including a few throw pillows, a pink hair dryer, her phone, a bottle of BodyArmor SportWater, and a pair of pink-and-gray athletic shoes. The “Drinking Alone” singer playfully puckered her lips to make a kissing face as her photo was snapped.

Carrie’s photo racked up over 72,000 likes over the course of one hour, and she received an outpouring of love and support from her fans in the comments section. Some of them praised her look, while others let her know that they’re rooting for her to win big tonight.

“I just got those leggings, I love them!!! Cheering you on & sending good luck!!” read one reply to her post.

“Legit the only one who deserves EOTY Is you!! Here’s praying you get the recognition you deserve,” another fan said.

“You look beautiful! Rooting for you tonight and always!” a third commenter added.

“I think you should just go like that!” suggested a fourth admirer.

According to Billboard, Carrie and the other Entertainer of the Year nominees will perform a medley of their greatest hits for one of tonight’s socially-distanced live performances, which will take place in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry House, The Bluebird Cafe, and the Ryman Auditorium. Carrie’s competition for the night’s biggest award is Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett. She’s also nominated in the Female Artist of the Year category.

The ACM Awards will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, with a delay for the West Coast.