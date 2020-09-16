Salma Hayek Promotes Mexican Independence Day In Tight ‘Mexico’ T-Shirt & Celebratory Video

Salma Hayek shared a fun, celebratory video to her Instagram feed on Wednesday in honor of Mexican Independence Day, giving her numerous fans and followers a whimsical treat for the September 16 holiday.

In the clip, the Like a Boss star, who turned 54 on September 2, paid homage to the colors of the country’s flag with numerous details and a cheerful song.

At the beginning of the video, Salma positioned the camera to first view her right-facing profile and flipped her brunette locks behind her neck to display and emerald-colored drop earring with a gold clasp. She then cut to the other left-facing profile, flipping her hair in the same way to share a ruby-colored drop earring with the same gold closure.

Salma was also wearing a fitted black T-shirt with “MEXICO” written over the front in green, white, and red colors, mimicking the country’s colors.

Filming the share in what seemed to be her closet, the Coatzacoalcos native sang along to a song that started slow, but sped up, lip-syncing “Viva Mexico!” along with the clip, which means, “long live Mexico.” She also wrote out those same sentiments in her caption in both English and Spanish.

At the end of the post, Salma cut to what seemed to be family and friends sitting around at an outdoor patio. They raised their fists to join in celebration and lip-synced along to the track.

The post was a definite hit with 15.9 million followers, as it garnered more than one million views and 3,700 comments within eight hours of posting. Many users commented on the Frida star’s beauty while others showed their support for the holiday, writing in Spanish and signaling with red and green hearts and Mexican flag emoji.

“Que VIVA,” gushed one user, adding a party popper and Mexican flag emoji to their post.

“Thank you for always representing!” a fan exclaimed.

“Queen,” a follower wrote, admiring the movie star’s regal nature.

“Love you…. it’s a great day,” one follower simply wrote.

Salma is no stranger to showing off her gorgeous looks as well as her energetic, playful personality. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the 54-year-old enjoyed an epic trip to Greece and shared numerous photos and videos from the trip, including one video where she danced and broke plates, per Greek tradition. In the upload, Salma was dressed in a goddess-like black sheath and engaged in some plate smashing with a group of people, stomping her foot in open-toed platform heels while dancing and smiling.