Instagram Model Brittany Renner Shows Her Fit Booty In A Thong Swimsuit Alongside Erica Fontaine

Instagram star Brittany Renner put her curvaceous figure on display while she was joined by a friend in a salacious snap for her latest update. For the post, both women rocked thong swimsuits that flaunted their jaw-dropping backsides.

The social media influencer is usually solo in her posts – unless joined by her boyfriend P.J. Washington – but for this upload she posed alongside model Erica Fontaine. They were photographed in a kitchen as they showed off their revealing outfits. There were white cabinets with brightly-lit counter tops in the background, and they were barefoot on the hardwood flooring.

Renner stood to the left and had her back to the camera. She wore her long black hair parted in the middle and it flowed down her back. The 28-year-old grabbed onto her friend’s elbow while turning to flash a giant smile at the lens. Fontaine stood in a similar position and grabbed onto Renner’s side with her left hand. She also had her long hair straight down, and peered over her shoulder with her mouth slightly agape. The duo pressed their thighs together while flaunting their curves.

The Judge This Cover author sported a lime green one-piece that wrapped around her neck and had a thong bottom. Her friend wore a matching swimsuit but her’s was orange. Fans were treated to an eyeful of the duo’s toned legs and eye-catching derrieres, and also a glimpse of their sideboobs in the tight-fitting swimwear.

For the caption, Renner tagged her modeling partner and included green and orange heart emoji before uploading the spicy snap on Tuesday. Many of her 4.9 million Instagram followers took notice of the collaborative photo, and more than 250,000 showed their approval by hitting the like button. She had over 1,500 comments. Her boyfriend replied with a series of fire emoji, and so did several well-known models as the replies were flooded with them. Fans filled the comment section with praise for both women.

“Girl y’all made me drop my phone,” one Instagram user joked.

“Wish I could comment how I really feel but I’m not tryna get blocked,” a follower replied.

“Pumpkin and spice,” one fan wrote while adding different colored heart emoji.

“You are never with friends – or maybe you don’t post them but this is nice to see,” another commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Renner showcased her stunning figure in a tiny black bikini and stockings. In that provocative video she danced to a song by rapper Tee Grizzley. That upload garnered nearly 370,000 likes.