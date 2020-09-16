Lindsey Graham Is In Dead Heat With Democratic Challenger Jaime Harrison, Poll Shows

A new poll shows that South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham could be in danger of losing his seat, with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison now in a dead heat with the incumbent Republican.

The Quinnipiac University survey released on Wednesday shows that Harrison and Graham are tied at 48 percent support ahead of November’s election. Though the state has leaned strongly red and Graham has won races by a wide margin, the Democratic challenger has made it a close race with a series of polls showing him in a statistical tie with his opponent.

The margin between the two remains the same from the previous Quinnipiac survey, though the opinions of voters appear to be hardening. The opponents were tied at 44 percent in the previous polling, as more of the once-undecided voters make up their mind as Election Day draws closer.

The survey found a gap in likeability for both candidates that favors the Democrat. A total of 47 percent of respondents said they had a favorable view of Harrison, with 34 percent saying they had an unfavorable view. Graham’s likeability was five points underwater, with voters viewing him unfavorably by a 49-44 margin.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

As The Week noted, the results come as a good sign for Democrats looking take back control of the U.S. Senate. While the contest represented a potential flip for the party, other contests appeared within reach as well.

“After a poll released earlier Wednesday put Democrat Mark Kelly 10 points over Sen. Martha McSally (R) in Arizona, a Quinnipiac University poll out Wednesday gave Sara Gideon a similar edge over Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine.),” the report noted.

The Washington Post put the South Carolina contest as one that could flip for Democrats only under the right conditions, noting that the GOP has a voter advantage and adding that “there just may not be enough Democratic-leaning voters” there to help Harrison win.

Graham has become a target nationally due to his close ties with President Donald Trump. After being a critic of the then-candidate during the 2016 presidential race, Graham has since turned into one of Trump’s fiercest defenders and opponents have sought to tie the two close together.

Even some members of his own party have taken aim at Graham. As The Inquisitr reported, the anti-Trump group Republican Voters Against Trump released an ad in June showing footage of the South Carolina senator’s past criticism of the president, including calling him a “race baiting, xenophobic religious bigot” back in 2015.