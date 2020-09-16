Steph Rayner Flaunts Sensational Figure In Sexy Black Bikini: ‘Collecting Tan Lines’

Steph Rayner sent temperatures soaring on Wednesday, September 16, with her most recent Instagram post. The Australian model took to the popular social media platform to tease her 560,000 followers with a photo of herself clad in a sexy bikini that highlighted her sensational figure.

The photo saw Rayner in a marble room as she posed in front of a countertop or vanity. She placed her right leg in front of the other, kicking her hips to the left. She placed one hand on the counter next to her while allowing the other arm to rest by her side.

Rayner tilted her head to the side as she glanced at the camera with intent eyes and lips slightly pouted. Her brunette tresses were swept over to the left and styled in naturally wavy strands that fell over her shoulder. According to the geotag, the picture was taken in Naples, Florida.

Rayner sported an all-black two-piece bathing suit. It featured a bandeau-like top with a gold-colored ring connecting the two cups. While it had no straps, the top featured large, balloon sleeves with elastics on the wrists.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching high-waisted bottoms that rose to about her navel. The sides were high-cut, baring her hips and accentuating her slender, long legs.

Rayner accessorized her summer look with simple gold necklaces and a bracelet.

In the caption, Rayner noted that she was “collecting tan lines” and revealed that her post was a partnership with Fashion Nova, a brand she often promotes in her feed.

Within two hours, the post has attracted more than 7,800 likes and over 65 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to rave about her beauty and to shower Rayner with compliments.

“Cute suit! But I think those sleeves might give you some crazy tan lines,” one user wrote.

“You’re so gracefully beautiful,” added another fan.

“Looking very beautiful and very sexy woman!” a third fan chimed in.

“At least someone in Florida is getting sun today,” replied a fourth user, including a crying emoji at the end of the message.

Rayner is no stranger to sporting bikinis in front of the camera. As The Inquisitr has pointed out, one recent example includes a black-and-white image of herself clad in a white two-piece while posing indoors. The bandeau top was wide and hugged her body tightly, exposing her toned shoulders and tight upper stomach. Her matching bottoms were high-rise, sitting just below her belly button. The U-shaped waistband further emphasized her hourglass shape, contrasting her slender waist and wide hips.