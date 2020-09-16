Ariana James Rocks A Skimpy White Bikini, Shows Off Her Incredible Figure

Columbian fitness model Ariana James took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 16, and treated her legions of followers to a very hot bikini pic.

In the snapshot, Ariana rocked a white, two-piece bathing suit which left little to the imagination of the viewers. Her top included thin straps, triangular cups, and heart-shaped hook in the middle. The tiny garment boasted a plunging neckline which displayed her enviable cleavage while also drawing attention to her taut stomach and incredible abs.

Ariana teamed the top with equally skimpy string bottoms which were tied high up on her slender hips. The barely-there front of the bottoms scooped down to show off her lower torso. The ensemble also highlighted her well-toned thighs.

She wore her raven-colored down, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulders. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face.

The shoot took place against the background of a glass fence. The breathtaking view of the ocean could also be seen behind her.

Ariana posed while being partially submerged in a tub filled with soapy water. She placed her hands on the edge of the tub for support and tilted her head. The hottie gazed straight at the camera and parted her legs to pull off a very seductive look.

Ariana added a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wrote about the importance of living a drama-free life. She added that behaviors such as minding one’s own business, respecting others, avoiding backbiting, and letting people live the way they want makes life easier and delightful.

Within less than an hour of posting, the picture racked up more than 37,000 likes. In addition, several of Ariana’s fans flocked to the comments section and shared above 730 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“Oh wow, you look beautiful. Have a wonderful and nice day,” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, Ari, why are you so gorgeous and sexy? Your husband is the luckiest man on Earth,” another user chimed in.

“I follow you because it’s a pleasure to look at your pictures and read your motivational and positive captions. You are the best!!” a third follower wrote.

“Wow, what a cute picture! Sending you kisses all the way from Canada,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “incredible,” “so hot,” and “goddess” to let Ariana know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture, including Laura Sanchez H, Anllela Sagra, Diana Maux, and Dasha Mart.