Kara Del Toro Showcases Incredible Curves & Toned Legs In Tight Mini Dress

Popular social media influencer Kara Del Toro has a chic sense of fashion, and she seems to enjoy sharing her unique style with her 1.5 million Instagram followers. On Wednesday, she uploaded a set of photos that featured her looking picture perfect while wearing a skintight mini dress.

Kara’s dress was made from a cream-colored knit fabric with a ribbed texture. It had short sleeves and a small collar. The neckline featured several buttons, which Kara wore undone, flashing a bit of her chest. The number fit her body snugly, accentuating her trim physique. She also sported a pair of high-heel sandals.

The model wore her hair pulled back with long, curled tendrils framing her face. She accessorized with a gold choker necklace, hoop earrings and dangle bracelets. She completed her look with a bright pink handbag.

The post consisted of two pictures that captured Kara seemingly standing in the middle of a street lined with palm trees. The sky was clear, suggesting it was a nice day to be outside.

Kara struck a playful pose in the first slide, which caught her from behind at a side angle. With the handbag over one shoulder, she kicked up one foot while tossing her head back. She looked over her shoulder at the camera with a smile on her face. She arched her back, accentuating her curvy booty as well as showing off her bustline and flat abs in the process. Her toned legs were also prominent.

The second image saw Kara from a front angle. She stood with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her hourglass shape. Her dress stretched across the front of her breasts, highlighting her ample chest. Kara looked to the side as she held one arm on front of her body.

Kara tagged online fashion retailer Boohoo as the maker of the garment.

Her fans were obviously pleased with the pictures, as dozens of them flooded the comments section with compliments.

“Always fantastic, wow wow,” wrote one admirer.

“When I see you, I feel great. You’re an example of classic beauty in the best way,” gushed a second Instagram user.

“You are gorgeous,” a third follower added.

“You look fantastic,” a fourth comment read.

The 26-year-old has been sharing a variety of sizzling content with her followers over the summer. Earlier in the month, she shared a set of pictures that saw her showing a considerable amount of skin in a multi-colored bikini with a matching sarong.